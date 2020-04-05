05 | ABR | 2020

Mexicans turn to St. Charalambos for protection against COVID-19
Caralampio was a Greek priest who was executed for professing his religion in times of Emperor Severus - Photo: Fredy Martín Pérez/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexicans turn to St. Charalambos for protection against COVID-19

05/04/2020
09:33
Fredy Martín Pérez / Corresponsal
Comitán, Chiapas
Catholics in Comitán carried out a pilgrimage to ask the Greek saint to protect Mexico from coronavirus

In Chiapas, Mexico, people are turning to St. Charalambos to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People in Chiapas see St. Charalambos as the one who saved them from an epidemy in 1813.

In recent days, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite physical distancing and the call to stay home, Catholics in Comitán carried out a pilgrimage to ask the Greek saint to protect Mexico from coronavirus

According to historians, Comitán was struck by smallpox in 1950. Years before, in 1813, there was a cholera epidemic that originated in China. 

In 1813, landowner Raymundo Solís prayed to St. Charalambos to protect the people of Comitán against the disease and when the miracle took place, the man donated a parcel of land where a church in honor of St. Charalambos was built. 

According to anthropologist Carlos Navarrete, in 1862, Governor Juan Climaco Corzo issued a decree to celebrate St. Charalambos in the state of Chiapas

According to sources, the image of St. Charalambos was brought to Chiapas by a soldier. 

Charalambos was a Greek priest who was executed for professing his religion in times of Emperor Severus, who governed Ephesus, now Turkey, between 193 and 211. 

Since the late 19th century, indigenous people from Comitán, La Trinitaria, Las Margaritas, La Independencia, and Altamirano carry out a pilgrimage to the temple of St. Charalambos to ask for health, rin, and good harvests. 

