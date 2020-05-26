Mexicans turn to self-employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Leer en español

Leopoldo Caudillo and his team walk through the Central de Abasto, Mexico City’s largest market, in a bid to find the best product prices for their clients.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leopoldo, Miguel, Helia, and Daniel had to find a way to make a living. Through a Facebook page called cuidan.do.tribu, they purchase fresh produce and groceries for those who are staying home and deliver the products right at their doors.



They take orders on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday and Friday, the deliver the products in exchange for a commission. They were forced to find a new job after they were fired amid the pandemic.



Moreover, Leopoldo, Miguel, Helia, and Daniel urge people to purchase food and donate it to vulnerable sectors: elderly people, single parents, and people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s incredible, between 28% and 30% of the purchases are donations. The response has been surprising, we’ve had a great response from people who say ‘I have to do something’ and now they’re doing it through us,” Leopoldo said.

Moreover, they collect rice, soups, pasta, and all types of products to donate them to the vulnerable sector.



Besides purchasing the products at the Central de Abasto, they also promote hygiene measures among vendors.



Their service is called Huerto Móvil (Mobile Garden). They accept cash and bank transfers. They also accept donations so they can help the less fortunate.



