Mexican university develops vinegar-based hand sanitizer against COVID-19

The Autonomous University of Aguascalientes (UAA) developed a hand sanitizer made from acetic acid, commonly known as vinegar, which is “effective for sanitizing matters.” This gel will be mass-produced for hospitals in the region facing COVID-19.

Doctor María Mayela Aguilar Romero, head of the Food Technology area, explained that the vinegar-based hand sanitizer can eliminate mesophilic bacterias such as tuberculosis and salmonella, and it has the same sanitizing effect as water with soap so its use is highly effective.

Aguilar Romero stressed the importance of developing alternatives to alcohol-based hand sanitizer “since its production is currently complicated due to the shortage of materials as a result of the COVID-19 contingency.”

She said the new gel will not have the signature smell of vinegar; in addition, it is gentle with the hands so that it can be used frequently. Moreover, it is cheap and easy-to-produce.

The UUA plans to produce over a ton of the vinegar-based hand sanitizer that it will donate and distribute among several hospitals in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes as well as among the university.

The UAA produces 250 kg of the vinegar-based hand sanitizer gel per day thanks to the technical and academic staff working as volunteers.

