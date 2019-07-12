Mexican student to participate in NASA’s scientific camp

Leer en español

The high school student Georgina Mariam Santos entered the scientific camp organized yearly by NASA in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama.

Since 1982, this program of NASA has inspired and taught youths all over the world. The camp gives the opportunity to have a close look at the work of engineers and astronauts.

Georgina, who is 18 years old, won a scholarship to participate in the program. In the selection process, the young Mexican had to write three essays and develop a scientific project; her experiment consisted in studying the effects that carbonated substances have on plants.

Recently, she concluded her high school studies in the school "Century XXI" from Valladolid, Yucatán. She will travel to Alabama on the first days of August to participate in the camp, which lasts for a week.

