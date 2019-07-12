12 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican student to participate in NASA’s scientific camp
Mexican student to participate in NASA’s scientific camp
Georgina Mariam Santos, blue blouse, next to the Mayor of Valladolid, Yucatán – Photo: H. Council of Valladolid, Yucatán’s Facebook account

Mexican student to participate in NASA’s scientific camp

English
12/07/2019
16:45
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
High school student Georgina Mariam Santos won a scholarship to participate in the scientific camp in Alabama, U.S. on August

Leer en español

The high school student Georgina Mariam Santos entered the scientific camp organized yearly by NASA in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama.

Since 1982, this program of NASA has inspired and taught youths all over the world. The camp gives the opportunity to have a close look at the work of engineers and astronauts.

Georgina, who is 18 years old, won a scholarship to participate in the program. In the selection process, the young Mexican had to write three essays and develop a scientific project; her experiment consisted in studying the effects that carbonated substances have on plants.

Recently, she concluded her high school studies in the school "Century XXI" from Valladolid, Yucatán. She will travel to Alabama on the first days of August to participate in the camp, which lasts for a week.
 

Artículo

Outstanding CONALEP students will visit NASA

English
The group of Mexican students will also visit the Mexican Consulate in Houston and the San Jacinto Museum
Outstanding CONALEP students will visit NASAOutstanding CONALEP students will visit NASA

mp

 

DESTACADAS

Meet the Mexican student leading a NASA project in the U.S.

Meet the Mexican student leading a NASA project in the U.S.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishnasaMexican studentGeorgina Mariam SantosYucatánValladolidAlabamaU.S. Space & Rocket Center

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios