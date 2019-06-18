Mexican mountain biker Adair Prieto wins gold in Czech Republic

Mexican athlete Adair Prieto Gutiérrez won a gold medal in the Junior category of the Strabag Czech Cup MTB, in the Czech Republic.

With a time of 1:05:16 hours, Adair Prieto won first place at the Bedrichov National Park, followed by Slovak athlete Jakub Jencus (1:07:01), and Polish Lukasz Helizanowiciz (1:07:57).

After the competition, the young Mexican biker commented that it had been both a complicated and fun experience, in which he had the opportunity of competing against some of the world’s best bikers in his category.

“The rain helped compact the soil. I got ahead in the second lap and tried to maintain my position. I am very happy with the result and with my time,” he said.

The last competition in the European calendar will take place on June 30 in Andermatt, Switzerland.



dm

