18 | JUN | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican mountain biker Adair Prieto wins gold in Czech Republic
Mexican mountain biker Adair Prieto wins gold in Czech Republic
After the competition, the young Mexican biker commented that it had been both a complicated and fun experience - Photo: Taken from Adair Prieto's official Facebook page

Mexican mountain biker Adair Prieto wins gold in Czech Republic

English
18/06/2019
16:47
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
With a time of 1:05:16 hours, Adair Prieto won first place at the Bedrichov National Park

Mexican athlete Adair Prieto Gutiérrez won a gold medal in the Junior category of the Strabag Czech Cup MTB, in the Czech Republic.

With a time of 1:05:16 hours, Adair Prieto won first place at the Bedrichov National Park, followed by Slovak athlete Jakub Jencus (1:07:01), and Polish Lukasz Helizanowiciz (1:07:57).

After the competition, the young Mexican biker commented that it had been both a complicated and fun experience, in which he had the opportunity of competing against some of the world’s best bikers in his category.

“The rain helped compact the soil. I got ahead in the second lap and tried to maintain my position. I am very happy with the result and with my time,” he said.

The last competition in the European calendar will take place on June 30 in Andermatt, Switzerland.
 

Artículo

Specialized Bicycles celebrates Mexican culture

English
Specialized Bicycles is a U.S.-based company that designs, manufactures and sells bicycles, accessories. and gear
Specialized Bicycles celebrates Mexican cultureSpecialized Bicycles celebrates Mexican culture

dm
 

DESTACADAS

Mexican cyclist wins gold medal and sets new record

Mexican cyclist wins gold medal and sets new record

Mexico City takes part in The World Naked Bike Ride

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishSportsmountain bikeStrabag Czech Cup MTBCzech Republic

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios