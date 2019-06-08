Mexican businessman buys Roda JC soccer team from the Netherlands

The Dutch Second Division soccer club Roda JC Kerkrade announced on Tuesday that the Mexican businessman Mauricio García de la Vega would replace Frits Schrouff as the club’s main shareholder, saving the team from bankruptcy.

Once the agreement is signed, García de la Vega will own 80% of the team’s shares, while Aleksei Korotaev will have the remaining 20%.

“Mauricio is proud to have received the confidence of Frits Schrouff in the reconstruction of the team,” said the Limburg club on Twitter.

The team had been struggling to survive in Holland’s professional football scene.

According to a press release, “Mauricio was impressed by the warmth of the club members. He is confident that the football club can thrive, and he invites all fans of the Roda JC team to build a successful future with him.”

The transfer of shares must first be approved by the Netherlands’ Football Federation, which supervises all transactions involving the transfer of more than 25% of a club’s shares.

In the press release, García de la Vega was presented as a 51-year-old Mexican businessman who worked as a banker in Banco Santander and who owns a company called Iconstar.

García de la Vega is currently involved in legal procedures to be recognized as main shareholder of the Real Murcia football club.



dm

