Mexican blogger Yuya is threatened by “rapper” whose songs detail how to murder a woman

Johnny Escutia, an alleged rapper and singer also known as “King de la Furia,” was exposed to sharing disturbing songs that glorify rape, femicide, and pedophilia. In particular, one of the songs took aim against Mexican beauty vlogger Yuya.

After the song lyrics went viral, social media users demanded that platforms like Youtube and Spotify take down the misogynist content, and days later, Spotify announced the songs were no longer available in the platform because they were considered hate speech.

Through a video posted on her social media account, Yuya said that Escutia “has been openly threatening me and my family for some time.”She also thanked her fans for their solidarity

The story went viral when a social media user questioned Spotify, explaining that the man’s songs explained how to kill, dismember, torture, and rape women and girls.

Hey qué onda @Spotify_LATAM oye y si en vez de quitarnos Safaera de @sanbenito quitas las canciones de Johnny Escutia en donde describe cómo violar, torturar, matar y desmembrar mujeres y niñas? Porfa. Y aparte quiere matar a @yuyacst ABRO HILO pic.twitter.com/9DxqozhMml — Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

Despite the disturbing lyrics, Amazon Music and YouTube haven’t removed Escutia’s content.

Later, more disturbing stories emerged. According to a social media who started a thread on Twitter to expose Escutia, the man shared a recording where he talks to the man who murdered Ingrid Escamilla in Mexico City earlier this year. Ingrid’s case shocked Mexico after it was revealed she was skinned and her pictures were printed by several newspapers.

@SpotifyMexico que VERGÜENZA ver cómo ponen en tu plataforma una canción alabando el feminicidio hecho a Ingrid Escamilla. Aparte @SSPCMexico parece ser que esta persona tal vez estuvo implicada, porque tiene público un audio con el asesino de Ingrid en donde le pide una sierra. pic.twitter.com/icMAI6KHrX — Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

Escamilla also threatened to kill the woman who shared the thread on Twitter.

Hago responsable a esta persona de cualquier cosa que me pase a mi o a mi familia. Ya no publicaré la demás información que me ha llegado de lo que ustedes han investigado porque son cosas fuertes y me da terror. Ya se comunico Yuya conmigo y ya está tomando precauciones también — Ana Luz (@analuzsaso) May 15, 2020

Several NGOs demanded authorities to protect the social media user who denounced Escutia and to investigate the man for his possible involvement in organized crime, femicide, pedophilia, and gender violence.

Nos unimos a la iniciativa de @femxfem1 y nos pronunciamos en contra de cualquier acto violento hacia Ana Luz por su valentía de alzar la voz y señalar a Johnny Escutia como un feminicida y pederasta en potencia. #TocanAUnaRespondemosTodas pic.twitter.com/lSRC03tvdk — Las brujas del mar (@brujasdelmar) May 15, 2020

After Spotify removed the disturbing songs, Escutia apologized to Yuya and said that his songs should be seen as “simple music” and argues that other songs in English are more brutal than his music, and people don’t protest.

He also urged Yuya to file a police report against his music.

The National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence Against Women (Conavim) file a complaint against Johnny Escutia before the Attorney General’s Office.



The Conavim asked the FGR to investigate Johnny Escutia after social media users denounced his troubling song lyrics, which glorify violence against women and femicide.



C O M U N I C A D O

Cualquier forma de comunicación que fomente la violencia contra las mujeres o genere estereotipos, es grave y no debe tolerarse. https://t.co/pPuOAWRcXc pic.twitter.com/gU6NoUhw58 — CONAVIM_MX (@CONAVIM_MX) May 20, 2020

According to the Conavim, the song lyrics “promote and call for violence against girls and women, they call for harassment, suicide, sexual abuse, femicide, torture, pedophilia, (enforced) disappearance, and other cats classified as crimes.”



The special commission added that its goal is to eradicate the contents that normalize gender-based violence and to guarantee that women have the right to a life free of all types of violence.

