Mexican beer raises funds for stray dogs

Leer en español

A group of artists and designers who formed a collective called Apolo & Friends, created a beer to raise funds to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned and stray dogs.

The beer is “local and independent because it is made in Mexico City, in a mini brewery,” said the creators.

The brand donates a percentage of the profits to Apolo & Friends, a non-profit organization.

This Mexican beer was named after Apolo, a rescued dog but also after the hop used for the beer, which makes it bitter but also provides a citrus and resinous flavor.

The beer has been on the market for one year and recently changed its image thanks to illustrator Pisi Pop, who created a new label.

You can buy the beer online at Kichink and in stores at Tasting Room, El Trappist, Papachecos, Taberna Calacas, Dog & Roll, Sonora Street Food, Muellecito Roma, Coco Café Bistro, Xolotl Cervecería, Cerveza en Punto, Lulo Pizza, and Jazzatlán Capital in Mexico City.

gm

