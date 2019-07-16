16 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexican beer raises funds for stray dogs
Mexican beer raises funds for stray dogs
The beer is made in Mexico City - Photo: Taken from Cerveza Apolo's Facebook page

Mexican beer raises funds for stray dogs

English
16/07/2019
13:55
Karla Orona
Mexico City
-A +A
The brand donates a percentage of the profits to Apolo & Friends, a non-profit

Leer en español

A group of artists and designers who formed a collective called Apolo & Friends, created a beer to raise funds to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned and stray dogs.

The beer is “local and independent because it is made in Mexico City, in a mini brewery,” said the creators.

The brand donates a percentage of the profits to Apolo & Friends, a non-profit organization.

This Mexican beer was named after Apolo, a rescued dog but also after the hop used for the beer, which makes it bitter but also provides a citrus and resinous flavor.

The beer has been on the market for one year and recently changed its image thanks to illustrator Pisi Pop, who created a new label.

You can buy the beer online at Kichink and in stores at Tasting Room, El Trappist, Papachecos, Taberna Calacas, Dog & Roll, Sonora Street Food, Muellecito Roma, Coco Café Bistro, Xolotl Cervecería, Cerveza en Punto, Lulo Pizza, and Jazzatlán Capital in Mexico City.

 

Artículo

Mexican ponchos for your fur babies

English
Mexican creativity has no limits. A clear example are these new “jorongos"
Mexican ponchos for your fur babies Mexican ponchos for your fur babies

gm
 

DESTACADAS

El Borras: from rags to riches after “Roma”

El Borras: from rags to riches after “Roma”

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Frida, the beloved rescue dog, retires

Frida, the beloved rescue dog, retires

English
2019-06-24
Safe boarding options for your pets this Summer

Safe boarding options for your pets this Summer

English
2019-07-05
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishCerveza ApoloApolo & FriendsAbandoned DogStray DogsDogspetsbrewerynon-profit organizationRescue DogKichinkMexico City

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios