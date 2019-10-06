06 | OCT | 2019

Mexican bar is named the 10th best bar in the world
Limantour has been mentioned in the list six times - Photo: Taken from Licorería Limantour's Instagram page

This Mexican bar is a “true leader in South American bar culture”

The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual list that celebrates the best drinks in the world. The list has become a guide to the world’s best bars and top drinking destinations.

On October 3, the 2019 list was revealed. This year, a bar located in Mexico City was named as the 10th best bar in the world: Licorería Limantour.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Licoreria Limantour (@limantourmx) on

According to the organizers, Limantour is “a true leader in South American bar culture. Owner Benjamín Padron Novoa continues to work alongside industry-renowned bartenders José Luis León and Ricardo Nava to deliver a balanced blend of party atmosphere and internationally respected drinks in Mexico City.”

The drinks at Limantour are “bright and energetic but carry big flavors with elegance and balance, while the service is, without doubt, a world-beater for this style of bar.”

Moreover, this is the sixth time Limantour is included in the list!

Congratulations to the team behind Licorería Limantour!

Location: Avenida Álvaro Obregón 106, Roma Norte, 06700 Mexico City.
 

