Mexican authorities arrest two suspects involved in the murder of a federal judge and his wife in Colima

Leer en español

Mexican authorities have arrested two people in connection with the murder of federal judge Uriel Villegas and his wife in mid-June, prosecutors announced on June 28.

La #FGR en coordinación con la @SEMAR_mx logró la detención de Jaime "T, quien cuenta con una orden de aprehensión girada por un Juez del Sistema Penal Acusatorio del Segundo Partido Judicial del estado de Colima. pic.twitter.com/eUgseh4bce — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 28, 2020

La investigación, trabajos de gabinete y de inteligencia, permitieron la detención de esta persona, quien junto con otro detenido están presuntamente implicados en el asesinato de un Juez Federal con sede en ese estado. — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 28, 2020

The murder of the federal judge and the attack launched against Mexico City police chief Omar García Harfuch have been attributed to the bloody Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Jaime Tafolla Ortega, aka “El Alacrán,” was located and arrested in the Cuauhtémoc, Colima, thanks to intelligence work by Mexico’s marines and prosecutors, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. He is an alleged member of the CJNG.

“El Alacrán” is also wanted for femicide and enforced disappearance. The alleged gunman has also been liked to the murder of lawmaker Francis Anel Bueno, whose body was found in a mass grave in Colima.

El aprehendido es probable responsable del homicidio de una legisladora del estado de Colima. Dicha detención se llevó a cabo por los elementos de la Policía Federal Ministerial (PFM), con el apoyo de la @SEMAR_mx, en la ciudad de Cuauhtémoc, del mismo estado. — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 28, 2020

Recommended: Federal judge who handled organized crime cases was murdered in Colima

It was judge Uriel Villegas Ortiz who issued an arrest warrant against “El Alacrán” and Ayard Buenrostro, aka “El Canelo,” in connection with the murder of Francis Anel Bueno.

In a raid at Jaime Tafolla's home, authorities found several weapons and drugs. This led judge Villegas to impose preventive imprisonment against Tafolla’s family. The federal judge was murdered two days later.

As a federal judge, Uriel Villegas was entitled to an armored car and several bodyguards yet he relinquished them in 2019.

Federal sources confirmed the judge renounced the security measures between February and March 2019, one year after he transferred Rubén Oseguera González “El Menchito” to a prison in Jalisco.

gm