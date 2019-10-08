08 | OCT | 2019

Man sexually harasses soccer player Sofia Huerta
Sofia Huerta plays for the Houston Dash team – Photo: Taken from Sofia Huerta's Facebook Page

08/10/2019
12:27
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
David Carrizales
Mexican-American Sofia Huerta was the victim of sexual harassment in Monterrey

After a friendly match between Tigres Femenil and Houston Dash in Monterrey, the U.S. athletes took some time to hang out with their fans and snap a few pictures, unfortunately, Mexican-American Sofia Huerta was the victim of sexual harassment.

On October 5, Houston Dash player Sofia Huerta agreed to take a picture with a man but while Sofia was taking the picture, the man grabbed her breast.

After the picture was shared on social media, users launched a campaign to identify the aggressor.

Today, the female Tigres team announced that it has filed a complaint against the attacker before the local Attorney General's Office and that the aggressor will be vetoed from all the games.

