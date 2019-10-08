Man sexually harasses soccer player Sofia Huerta

Leer en español

After a friendly match between Tigres Femenil and Houston Dash in Monterrey, the U.S. athletes took some time to hang out with their fans and snap a few pictures, unfortunately, Mexican-American Sofia Huerta was the victim of sexual harassment.

On October 5, Houston Dash player Sofia Huerta agreed to take a picture with a man but while Sofia was taking the picture, the man grabbed her breast.

Además vimos y escuchamos a Sofia muy incómoda y molesta rumbo a vestidor.

No es correcto que se pasen de listos de esta manera. No es necesario “abrazar”o tocar a una jugadora. RESPETO ANTE TODO RT para que a este señor (por principio) le llegue el mensaje pic.twitter.com/wTtWib4UEP — Fut Femenil (@futfemenilmx) October 6, 2019

After the picture was shared on social media, users launched a campaign to identify the aggressor.

Today, the female Tigres team announced that it has filed a complaint against the attacker before the local Attorney General's Office and that the aggressor will be vetoed from all the games.

