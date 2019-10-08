08 | OCT | 2019
Sofia Huerta plays for the Houston Dash team – Photo: Taken from Sofia Huerta's Facebook Page
Man sexually harasses soccer player Sofia Huerta
Mexican-American Sofia Huerta was the victim of sexual harassment in Monterrey
After a friendly match between Tigres Femenil and Houston Dash in Monterrey, the U.S. athletes took some time to hang out with their fans and snap a few pictures, unfortunately, Mexican-American Sofia Huerta was the victim of sexual harassment.
On October 5, Houston Dash player Sofia Huerta agreed to take a picture with a man but while Sofia was taking the picture, the man grabbed her breast.
After the picture was shared on social media, users launched a campaign to identify the aggressor.
Today, the female Tigres team announced that it has filed a complaint against the attacker before the local Attorney General's Office and that the aggressor will be vetoed from all the games.
gm