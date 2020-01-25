La Merced, Mexico City’s box of archeological surprises

Leer en español

The area of La Merced in Mexico City has proven to be a box of archeological surprises. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has made several archeological findings that date from the pre-Columbian to the Viceroyalty period.

One of the last discoveries was the finding of a pre-Columbian temazcal that has allowed the location of one of the most ancient boroughs of Tenochtitlan: Temazcaltitlan.





Photo: Courtesy of INAH Photo: Courtesy of INAH

The temazcal was found under the well-preserved remains of an ancient home that might have lodged an Indigenous family of noble origin. The INAH explains, through a statement, that the stucco walls decorated with red ornaments in the rooms and the floor made with adobe blocks are elements that suggest the origin of the family.

Have you heard of the Pre-Columbian Temazcal found in La Merced?

The experts have also determined that the house could belong to the early Colonial period (1520-1620) due to the construction systems that were used: wooden piles of the pre-Columbian era and square columns that derive from European architecture. However, until now the date is only tentative because experts are still waiting for the results of the analysis.

In La Merced, an ancient industrial complex for leather tanning

In Talavera street, experts found an industrial complex for leather tanning that is believe to have operated during the last century of the Spanish Viceroyalty.

Due to the remains left by the industry, like processing tubs and organic residues, the determination of each working are was determined: the “wet area” was located in an extreme of the property, while the “dry area” was located at the center.

Have you heard of Tenochtitlan, the ancient city that amazed Hernán Cortés?

La Merced and the finding of its ancient channel

In April 2019, between the San Jerónimo and Correo Mayor streets, the INAH detected vestiges of the La Merced ditch, a small water channel.

The discovery consisted of the remains of the ditch’s wall, which showed its constructive system.





Photo: Courtesy of INAH Photo: Courtesy of INAH

In the depths of the ditch, experts found different kinds of ceramics, seeds, clay figurines that were used as toys, crucifixes, and a trinket alluding to the Lady of El Carmen, a gold sheet (a material used to decorate works of art), remains of corn dough, coins, and several wooden objects including a flute. All of them are materials that talk about the daily life of those times.

Have you heard of the 500-years-old gold bar found in Mexico City?

The limits of a sacred space in honor of the god of wind

In 2017, near Pino Suárez, INAH archeologists found a pre-Columbian substructure that is believed to be part of a delimitation of the sacred space of the Cuezcontitlan calpulli.

The Cuezcontitlan borough was strategic for it allowed a quick and efficient distribution of farm products.

In the excavations, experts found a 7 meters wall with original leveling. Later, they identified the section of a 2 square meters floor and what is seemingly the second body of the basement, which is 4 meters tall.

Have you heard of the archeological vestiges found in Azcapotzalco?

Due to the presence of Aztec ceramic fragments, theINAH’s Archeological Rescue Direction determined that the calpulli, of which the found 25 square meters, was used during the 3rd and 4th centuries.





Photo: Courtesy of INAH Photo: Courtesy of INAH

During the construction of the second Metro line in the 1960s, workers discovered the remains of the Cuezcontitlan ceremonial center where the shrine in honor of the god of wind Ehécatl was located.

Did you know Mexico recovered archeological pieces located in Germany?

mp

