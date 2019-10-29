Kuirisi-atakua, Day of the Dead in Michoacán

Leer en español

Mexico’s Day of the Death is celebrated in different ways throughout the country. Some of them are very special and important ceremonies that can last for several days, such is the case of Kuirisi-atakua.

Kuirisi-atakua, also known as duck hunt, is an activity from Michoacán that starts on October 31 and concludes on November 2 with the celebration of Day of the Death.

This tradition used to be held with several neighboring towns but nowadays it only takes place in regions like the Janitzio island, located in Pátzcuaro lake.

This ceremony, differently from others in the country, takes place on October 31: communities organize themselves to go out at a set time to begin the duck hunt.

Hunters use tools such as spears or firearms that help them pursue their mission that, besides being a Day of the Dead celebration, is also a sport.

Once the hunt is over, settlers prepare and cook the duck for dinner and for the following days.

In addition, an altar is organized by all the youths of the region who “steal” the elements for its making from nearby farmyards while the adults wait for them to collect them.

This kind of “theft” is allowed and both authorities and settlers know about it. Hence, the youths get flowers, corn, or squashes, among other elements, with which they can build the altar.

November 1 starts with the little angel’s vigil, in which through altars in the cemetery, they remember the small children who passed away. The whole family participates in the vigil.

