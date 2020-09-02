Judge bounds Juan Collado over for trial on tax fraud charges 

Leer en español

A judge bound Juan Collado over for trial on fraud charges after a 20-hour hearing. Federal prosecutors argue Collado Mocelo owes MXN 36 million in income tax since 2015.

The Attorney General’s Office accused the lawyer with influence peddling and crimes against the administration of justice; nevertheless, Javier López, Collado’s lawyer, explained the judge decided authorities only had elements to investigate a possible fraud.

Prosecutors charged Collado and former FGR official Alberto Manuel Alcántara with influence peddling and crimes against the administration of justice. The Attorney General’s Office said Collado and Alcántara illegally dismissed an investigation against Collado to unblock his bank accounts in Andorra. The accounts contain around €76.5 million.

The judge gave the Attorney General’s Office two months to complete the investigation.

Recommended: Juan Collado faces tax fraud charges

Moreover, Chihuahua authorities announced they obtained an arrest warrant against Collado over aggravated embezzlement charges. State authorities said the lawyer collaborated with former Governor César Duarte to embezzle millions.

Juan Collado will appear before a judge on September 4.

Juan Collado’s arrest

EL UNIVERSAL reported Collado’s arrest on July 9, 2019.

The Attorney General's Office arrested the lawyer while he dined at a restaurant in Mexico City. He faces organized crime and money laundering allegations.

Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola reported authorities detained the lawyer as a result of a legal process in the state of Querétaro.

It is alleged that the crimes were perpetrated through the creation of shell companies created in the states of Querétaro and Nuevo León.

Recommended: Juan Collado's fortune is seized by Andorran authorities



During the proceedings, the Attorney General's Office accused Juan Collado of creating four shell companies and simulate the sale of land in Querétaro for MXN 156 million.



According to the attorneys, in 2010, Collado and others created two companies, Operadora Inmobiliaria del Centro and Libertad Sociedad Financiera to simulate financial operations and launder money.



The money was allegedly obtained from the sale of the land in Querétaro but according to the plaintiff, Sergio Bustamante, the land was his and was illegally seized through identity theft, since he never agreed to the sale.

Bustamante filed the lawsuit on June 7 and on July 4, the Financial Intelligence Unit made the investigation official before the Attorney General's Office. It was argued that part of the money obtained from the property sale was used to finance Francisco Domínguez Servién's electoral campaign, who is the current Querétaro governor.



Juan Collado is a prominent lawyer linked to the Mexican political elite. Recently, he handled Enrique Peña Nieto's divorce from actress Angélica Rivera.

gm