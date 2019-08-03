Journalist Edgar Nava murdered in Guerrero

Leer en español

Armed men murdered Edgar Alberto Nava López, director of Commercial-Industrial Activities and Public Shows of the council of Zihuatanejo and also the administrator of the Facebook page “La Verdad de Zihuatanejo” focused on publishing news.

According to the police report, Nava López was killed by an armed group when he was on the beach on a tour with a group of children as part of a program of activities for vacationers.

The murder took place before 10 a.m.

A few days ago, Rodolfo Barragán, who was the owner of the news portal “Guerrero al Instante” was found dead inside a vehicle in Morelos.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) condemned the murder of the journalist, and demanded authorities to investigate the case, and also requested the local Ministry of the Interior and Attorney General’s Office to protect the members of “La Verdad de Zihuatanejo.”

“The homicide of Edgar Alberto Nava adds to that of Rogelio Barragán the same week his body was found in Morelos, and to the attack of the facilities of the newspaper “El Monitor de Parral,” which shows the climate of insecurity faced by communicators and that has turned Mexico into the most dangerous country for journalists in America,” said the CNDH in a press release.

The CNDH reminded that the homicide of the reporter was the number 151 since 2000, and asserted that from that date in Guerrero 17 journalists have been murdered, only exceeded by Veracruz with 22 deceases.



mp

