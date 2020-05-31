31 | MAY | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // José Fernández, the Mexican costume designer behind the new spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts 

José Fernández, the Mexican costume designer behind the new spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts 

English
31/05/2020
|
14:15
|
Emiliano Villalba
José Fernández, the Mexican costume designer behind the new spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts 
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station - Photo: John Raoux/AP

José Fernández, the Mexican costume designer behind the new spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts 

English
31/05/2020
14:15
Emiliano Villalba
Mexico City
-A +A
Did you know a Mexican costume designer was behind the spacesuits?

Leer en español

Elon Musk and SpaceX sent two astronauts to space in the Crew Dragon yesterday but did you know a Mexican costume designer was involved? José Fernández created the spacesuits worn by Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. 
 
According to reports, Musk was attracted to the aesthetic and designs created by José Fernández, who is behind superhero suits in movies like Wonder Woman, Avengers, The Fantastic 4, among other films. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por Ironhead Studio (@ironhead_studio) el

 
In an interview with Bleep Magazine, Fernández explained that he “had two weeks to present a proposal and I told them I couldn’t do it but during that time maybe I could create a helmet.”
                                                                  
Later Elon Musk decided to work with the Mexican costume designer. For six months, Fernandéz’s studio Ironhead worked on the spacesuits. According to Vogue México, Musk wanted the suits to look stylish: “It had to be practical but also look great. You look like a hero in the suit, being part of this project was iconic,” Fernandéz said.
 
Recommended: SpaceX and NASA astronauts aim for historic launch
 
According to SpaceX, the spacesuit has key features such as a 3D printed spacesuit helmet, touchscreen-compatible gloves, flame resistant outer layer, and hearing protection during ascent and reentry.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por SpaceX (@spacex) el

 
Moreover, each suit “can provide a pressurized environment for all crew members aboard Dragon in atypical situations. This suit also routes communications and cooling systems to the astronauts aboard Dragon during regular flight.”
 
José Fernández has worked in films like Gremlins, Godzilla, Men in Black,  Alien III, Batman Returns, Planet of the Apes, Sleepy Hollow, X-Men United, and The Fantastic Four.

Recommended: The day Mexico saw the moon landing

gm

 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

SpaceX and NASA astronauts aim for historic launch

SpaceX and NASA astronauts aim for historic launch

English
2020-05-27
Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed onto moon after technical failures

Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed onto moon after technical failures

English
2019-04-12
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishSpaceXJosé FernándezElon MuskSpacesuit

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 