José Antonio Meade is back in the spotlight

Off the Record features fact-checked news written by journalists and contributors to EL UNIVERSAL

José Antonio Meade is back in the spotlight
José Antonio Meade was the PRI’s presidential candidate during the 2018 election - Photo: Berenice Fregoso/EL UNIVERSAL
English 16/08/2020 10:18 Mexico City Off the Record Actualizada 10:18

Leer en español

José Antonio Meade is back in the spotlight
Former presidential candidate José Antonio Meade was spotted in a forum organized by Encarnación Alfaro and Héctor Yunes. Meade spoke about Mexico’s current context due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 500 people watched the virtual forum, including PRI leader René Juárez, senator Beatriz Paredes, former governor Manuel Cavazos, and former PRI leader Manlio Fabio Beltrones, among others. It seems paradoxical that PRI members invited Meade, especially since many of them complained about him not being a party member when he ran for office in 2018.

Mexican soldiers will travel to Russia
At least 77 Army and Air Force members will travel to Russia to play at an international military music festival. The music festival will take place in Moscow on August 28 and September 6. The military personnel received support from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Senate, who even issued a decree and published it in the Official Gazette. With the president’s blessing, they hope to succeed at the music festival.  

Senator fights COVID-19
Senators are checking in on Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, the head of the Health Commission at the Senate after he was hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19. On Saturday it was announced that Navarro Quintero is stable. The Morena senator is respected by all political parties for his work at the commission, especially amid the pandemic. 

Where will Congress host its first session?
Negotiations are flowing at great speed at Congress. While PAN lawmaker Laura Rojas Hernández said Congress wasn’t being planned to carry out a session on September 1, PAN senator Mauricio Kuri González said it is ok to organize a session at the Zócalo or National Auditorium as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Morena leader Mario Delgado agrees with Mauricio Kuri.

gm

Temas Relacionados
EL UNIVERSAL in English Off the record José Antonio Meade
 

BAJO RESERVA
Periodistas EL UNIVERSAL

Reaparece José Antonio Meade
Retrato hereje
Roberto Rock L.

La discreta relevancia de Hidalgo y Coahuila
Sabina Berman

El bla bla bla
Sara Sefchovich

Metáfora 15B: ¿Qué hacemos con los migrantes?

Minuto x Minuto

10:18

José Antonio Meade is back in the spotlight

10:15

Madonna y Sean Penn, una tóxica historia de amor

10:11

Crisis por Covid-19 será más aguda si el Gobierno no diseña un plan agresivo: PAN

10:10

Victoria para Lewis Hamilton en el Gran Premio de España

10:07

Alex Smith y su milagroso regreso a la NFL

10:00

Salma Hayek luce bikini y disfruta del verano en la piscina

09:52

¿Quiénes son los nietos de Elvis Presley?

09:51

UIF investiga al presidente de la Federación de Natación por corrupción

09:10

Ante figura de diputado migrante, el IECM establecerá lineamientos antes de las elecciones 2021

09:09

América Latina supera los 6 millones de contagios de Covid-19

Video