Leer en español

Jiménez Espriú releases report in regards to helicopter crash

Yesterday, Javier Jiménez Espriú, the Communications and Transport Minister, was taken by surprise. We’ve been told that the report he presented in regards to the 2018 helicopter crash where Puebla Governor Martha Érika Alonso and her husband Rafael Moreno Valle died, was scheduled for December 24th. Nevertheless, Jiménez Espriú was taken by surprise when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the report would be issued on December 23rd. So Espriú didn’t have time to prepare and had to issue the report. In the end, the report didn’t contain new information.

No evidence of previous failure in helicopter crash in Puebla

Corruption a the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People

We’ve been told that the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People (Indep) is getting ready to launch an investigation in regards to possible corruption acts during previous administrations. We’ve been told that one of the lines of investigation links the institute to the so-called “Master Fraud,” a mechanism used to divert millions from public universities to shell companies. The involvement of the Indep in the massive fraud is being investigated after the Superior Audit Office carried out several audits, especially transactions where they were universities were involved.

Pemex was part of the so-called “Master Fraud”

López Obrador is friends with all governors

After the President revealed which governors didn’t attend the security meetings, he met with Querétaro governor Francisco Domínguez (PAN), yesterday. We’ve been told that the President seemed to want to start 2020 in peace. In fact, the President invited the 31 governors and Mexico City mayor to have dinner at the National Palace in January 2020. López Obrador will take this opportunity to explain the new economic rules that will be implemented along with the USMCA. So it seems like everyone is getting along just fine.

Mexico: Revisiting López Obrador's first year as President​​​​​​​

Bertha Luján wishes everyone peace and love

After months on internal quarrels at Morena, the head of the party’s National Council, Bertha Luján, is wishing everyone peace and love. The message was shared through social media, where Luján asked for “an opportunity to get together” and wished that 2020 “is a year where we can strengthen as the political and social force that the country needs to push the Fourth Transformation. The Morena member demanded that everyone contribute and commits to turning the Fourth Transformation into a reality.

Sexism inside Mexico's ruling party

gm

