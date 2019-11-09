Jaume Plensa’s monumental sculpture at MUNAL

Leer en español

The monumental sculpture of a woman's head, the most photographed Jaume Plensa’s temporary public work in New York, arrived on October 23 at the Lions Patio of the National Museum of Art (Munal).

“Behind the Walls,” which will be in the venue until February 23, 2020, is 7.5 meters tall and weighs two tonnes. With his exhibit in Mexico, the Spanish sculptor adds another country to his list of nations that have displayed his work, such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China.

The piece, according to Carmen Reviriego, president of Callia Foundation and curator of the exhibition, says that it is an unavoidable mirror that poses the audience questions like “Who decides what we don’t want to see?”, “Does what we do not like disappear from the world only by not looking at it?” and “On what side are we left from the walls we build?”

“Behind the Walls,” which was in the Rockefeller Center in New York, will have an activity program in Munal linked to the exhibition. It will be available from October 23, 2019 to February 23, 2020.

mp

