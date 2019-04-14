Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Sexual violence infests Mexico

10:20
In Mexico, 600,000 sexual offenses are committed every year; 9 out of 10 victims are women, and 40% are under the age of 15
2019-04-14

Mexico City: At least 8 sex crimes reported every day

2019-04-30

Child sexual abuse cases up 39% in Mexico

ICE raids in Mississippi: 122 Mexican migrants arrested

2019-08-09
Activists reported that ICE raids have taken place in companies where migrant workers have organized unions to face discrimination and dangerous working conditions with the support of U.S. authorities
2019-07-17

Is hoping for a better life a crime?

2019-03-21

Rethinking migration

2019-08-08

Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

Rosario Robles is accused of deviation of public resources

2019-08-09
Rosario Robles was granted a writ of amparo that protects her from any arrest warrant issued against her on both last Thursday's and next Monday's hearings
2019-07-31

Rosario Robles presents a writ of amparo against arrest warrant

2019-01-30

The key to end corruption

Starbucks supports Mexican coffee farmers

2019-08-08
"Todos Sembramos Café” is a program started by Starbucks to help coffee farmers in Chiapas and Oaxaca reestablish their coffee plantations harmed by plagues
2019-07-02

Pollination crisis: coffee, mango, and mezcal at risk

2019-05-09

Cancun businessmen look at options to dispose of sargassum

Maternal deaths in Mexico linked to poverty

2019-08-08
In 2017 there were 14 entities that registered numbers exceeding the national MMR, which back then was of 39; Guerrero, Chihuahua, Baja California, Tabasco, Chiapas, and Mexico City reported an average of 58 deaths of women for every 100,000 children born alive
2018-05-10

Being a mother in today's Mexico

2017-11-18

200,000 preemies are born in Mexico every year

Bodies hung from bridge in Mexico

Mexican cartels clash leaves 19 dead in Uruapan

2019-08-08
From January to June 2019, murders have increased 175% in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán
2019-08-02

Sinaloa Cartel intensifies its presence in Colombia

2019-06-18

16 criminal groups are fighting for control of Mexico City boroughs

Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

2019-08-08
The shooter was allegedly inspired by Donald Trump's rhetoric
2019-03-21

Yalitza Aparicio teams up with the UN to fight racism

2019-03-22

Australia and New Zealand: An old history of racism in the Southeastern Pacific

Mexico deportations of Central American migrants hit record high

2019-08-07
Last June, Mexico deployed thousands of soldiers of the National Guard on the northern and southern borders to stop the multitudinous streams of irregular Central American migrants headed to the United States
2019-04-07

The issues of migration

2019-06-26

Humanitarian crisis in Mexico: Who is to blame?

2019-06-13

144,000 migrants arrived at Mexico-U.S. border in 2019

Mexico: 10 years of the fight against poverty

2019-08-07
From 2008 to 2018, the figures for poverty have remained stagnant: 54.4 million people are living in poverty and extreme poverty in Mexico
2017-09-04

Mexico and wealth inequality

2018-10-26

Widespread poverty and inequality are the engines of international immigration

The Trump dossier: arms trafficking, conservatives, migration, and Clinton

2019-08-07
EL UNIVERSAL obtained a declassified dossier that contains information about the Trump administration
2018-12-11

Trump's message to AMLO

2019-04-24

Trump threatens to send more troops to Mexico-U.S. border

Water supply crisis at Mexico City International Airport

2019-08-07
Currently, 9 out of 10 liters used in the AICM arrive daily to the terminal through 38 pipes of 40,000 liters each, which costs MXN $177,281 daily
2019-07-26

SEMARNAT granted operating license to Santa Lucía Airport

2019-06-15

Santa Lucía Airport could threaten water supply, study shows

Robbers steal MXN $50 million worth of gold coins in Mexico

2019-08-07
The same Casa de Moneda branch was also broken into last year while the building was being renovated
2018-03-06

Violent robbery increased 28.4% in Mexico City

2018-02-21

Mexican jewel thief gang strikes in Latin America, Canada, and Las Vegas

Mexico triumphs at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games

Mexico triumphs at the Pan American Games

The Pan American Games end on August 11
Mexican comics artist draws his illegal migration to the U.S.

Mexican comics artist draws his illegal migration to the U.S.

He depicted the social perspective of migration
Manatees endangered for breach of rules in Mexico

There only 2,000 specimens left
Surprising benefits of eating amaranth

Surprising benefits of eating amaranth

Eating it daily is good for your health
5 pet diseases in rainy season

5 pet diseases in rainy season

Remember to stay up-to-date on vaccinations!
5 benefits of orgasms

5 benefits of orgasms

They are also good for your health
Mexican student to visit NASA for the third time

Mexican student to visit NASA for the third time

Jonathan Sánchez Pérez studies Aeronautical Engineering
Pussypedia, an encyclopedia for cis, trans, non-binary, and intersex people

Pussypedia, an encyclopedia for all women

Over 200 people collaborated to make Pussypedia a reality
Actor Danny Trejo saves baby trapped in an overturned car

Actor Danny Trejo saves baby trapped in an overturned car

Trejo is known for playing tough guys in films
Mexican scientists sequence avocado genome

Mexican scientists sequence avocado genome

They sequenced the genome for different avocado varieties
Mexico changes its dialing codes

Mexico changes its dialing codes

No changes will be made to emergency numbers
Mexico City announces new 3-year contract with Formula 1

Mexico City announces new 3-year contract with Formula 1

The F1 event represents an investment of MXN $400 million
Oaxaca: A culinary heaven

Oaxaca: A culinary heaven

These four restaurants serve exceptional, fresh, and delicious food
INTERNATIONAL

Kashmir tensions intensify amid India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan said it was considering further diplomatic and military pressure on India after the Hindu-majority nation stripped its portion of contested Kashmir of special status

Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women

Native Hawaiians protest the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea

Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló resigns amid public outcry

Toni Morrison, first African American female author to win Nobel Prize, dies at 88

Families are also direct victims of torture: the case of Mexican journalist Olivier Acuña

Acuña Barba, a journalist since 1984, was arbitrarily detained and tortured by police officers in 2006 in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, where he spent two years in prison for a crime he did not commit

What is behind the growing power of Evangelical churches in Mexico?

It is time to start ruling and end demagogy for Boris Johnson

The elimination of the U.S. asylum system will not stop the immigrant wave

Tax fraud to become a felony in Mexico

Corrupt officials will be removed from office and banned from office for up to 10 years

Will farmers be silenced in Tabasco?

Mexico launches program to rescue culture but it lacks transparency

A blow against transparency

Recovering Mexican cacao

Young Mexican entrepreneur Daniel Reza Barrientos sets to reclaim the culture of cacao in our country

Huitlacoche: Mexico's truffle

Chiles en Nogada: Mexico Culinary Pride

Chicatanas: A delicacy of the Oaxacan gastronomy