10:20
In Mexico, 600,000 sexual offenses are committed every year; 9 out of 10 victims are women, and 40% are under the age of 15
SPORTS
English The Pan American Games end on August 11
ART
English He depicted the social perspective of migration
ENVIRONMENT
English There only 2,000 specimens left
HEALTH
English Eating it daily is good for your health
PETS
English Remember to stay up-to-date on vaccinations!
HEALTH
English They are also good for your health
TECHNOLOGY
English Jonathan Sánchez Pérez studies Aeronautical Engineering
FEMINISM
English Over 200 people collaborated to make Pussypedia a reality
ENTERTAINMENT
English Trejo is known for playing tough guys in films
SCIENCE
English They sequenced the genome for different avocado varieties
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
English No changes will be made to emergency numbers
SPORTS
English The F1 event represents an investment of MXN $400 million
GASTRONOMY
English These four restaurants serve exceptional, fresh, and delicious food
English Rosario Robles was granted a writ of amparo that protects her from any arrest warrant issued against her on both last Thursday's and next Monday's hearings