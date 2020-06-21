Leer en español

Irma Eréndira Sandoval comes under fire

The federal government seemed to be furious after journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed that Public Administration Minister Irma Eréndira Sandoval and her husband John Ackerman acquired six properties in nine years thanks to their academic work. Neither the government official and her husband have denied the information in Loret’s article but yesterday, several politicians, government officials, and Morena members showed their support through Twitter. This care reminds us of Ángelica Rivera, Enrique Peña Nieto’s ex-wife, who was criticized for owning a mansion owned as the white house (casa blanca).

López-Gatell has priorities

Yesterday the first government official who showed his support for Irma Eréndira Sandoval was Dr. Hugo López-Gatell. Now that Mexico has over 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths and with half of the country registering a high contagion risk, the COVID-19 czar became a force supporter of a political cause. The doctor and epidemiologist revealed that political issues matter to him.

The President was quiet on social media

It’s quite unusual that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador didn’t release a video on Saturday. In these messages, the President has made important revelations such as his economic strategy that doesn’t include financial aid for 30% of the population or a call for Mexicans to go out and travel throughout the country days after Mexico entered the second COVID-19 phase of its contingency plan. Maybe he didn’t want to take the attention away from the campaign to support Irma Eréndira Sandoval, which was launched on social media.

Yeidckol Polevnsky is in trouble

And while we talk about properties, Yeidckol Polevnsky has come under fire in recent months. Now, the National Honor and Justice Commission at Morena launched an investigation against the party leader, who was accused of ignoring the requests made by the commission to deliver information regarding the purchase of properties. The Morena member argues that she failed to attend the meeting because people were ordered to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and says she is part of the vulnerable sector.

