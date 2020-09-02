Irene Aldana vs Holly Holm: Mexican MMA fighter ready to make UFC history

Leer en español

It’s been seven years since Irene Aldana met Mixed Martial Arts. When she was 25 years old, practicing this discipline only meant getting physical activity but the explosive combination of the contact sport caught her up to the point that she became the first Mexican to lead an event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

A missed date with the world’s most famous octagon, against Holy Holm, due to unexpectedly contracting COVID-19 morally and physically hit Aldana, who took several weeks to recover.

Just over a month from facing the challenge (October 3), Irene Aldana is fully focused on training, believing nothing will prevent her from entering the ring this time. “I feel very well; the COVID thing was a bit tough, the recovery, it was difficult for me, but I’m much better and camping for the fight. Driven to have the opportunity, that the fight was postponed and not canceled.”

The new fight, whose location is yet to be determined, is always on her mind; it always was despite the forced truce. “I knew there was a possibility of it being canceled because the infection was really close to the fight. Holly (Holm) was ready and it would have been normal. T that moment, the first thing was to take care of my health, now I’m completely focused.”

Recommended: A knockout to domestic violence: the Mexican female wrestler fighting for respect

Nevertheless, besides trusting herself, she is still careful with her health. “This experience made it clear to me that the virus is easily spread; I was having all the cautions; I didn’t leave my home in months; I had a balanced diet, trained twice or thrice a day; I was healthy and I got COVID. We must keep taking care of ourselves because no one is exempt from it. We must deal with what we’re living, take care of ourselves and others.”

The plan regarding the fight changed a bit, but the intensity with which she arrives makes her confident. “Practically, our plan carried on, but we made it more intense and I took advantage of the extra time I had. It can be said that I lost some weeks to recover and it was hard for me to return because there were lasting effects from the diseases. However, I’m sure I’m coming stronger and with more technique, focused on the same objective.”

She literally has martial arts for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That is a normal day for her as she gets ready to face Holm. “First, I do fitness, then, technique and Jiu-Jitsu, then, a whole mixed martial arts training. The sessions are two to three times per day; I’m 100% focused on training.”

The rival does not deserve a more relaxed training. “I always saw her as a strong and important fighter of the MMA; I respect her a lot because of all what she’s done and I knew I was going to fight against her at some point; it’s a major challenge to face an opponent of such a level; it moves me to be against the best fighters of the division.”

Recommended: The Mexican golden girl of boxing

She does it well aware of what she represents at each battle. “I’m proud of being Mexican and representing Mexico in the most important martial arts league; I love carrying my flag with pride, representing my people and my land. I was born and raised and I train in Mexico and that leads me to want to properly represent my country that night.”

In some way, she has grown with the discipline. “When I started, I was 25 years old and none of the experience; I didn’t even know about the existence of this discipline. I saw it as a hobby but I got interested and a year later, I had my first fight in Guadalajara; it was a fast lane, with no experience, but I ventured with the curiosity of seeing where I could get, accepting all the opportunities. The hard part was to face fighters with a lot of experience but that taught me a lot and brought me where I’m now.”

From the MMA, she liked it challenged her to know up to where she was able to evolve and how much her body was able to resist. “The connection you need between mind and body to go far. Also that there are so many disciplines in a single sport, it was fun and complex for me; you never learn everything. It makes you a disciplined person, it offers you self-control and trust; it helps you know your limits.”

And also to “survive” outside the octagon. “You gain the confidence to defend yourself in a dangerous situation; I’m not saying you’re going to win over a firearm, but it can help you with other problems; it is important to know how to defend yourself at these times and this sport helps.”

Recommended: Female wrestlers fight violence against women

Numbers

12 triumphs in her career, 6 by knockout

2 of her fights have been considered the best of the night at the UFC

Fun fact: The Sinaloa fighter is the sixth place at the UFC’s bantamweight category. She defeated Brazilian Ketlen Viera last December.

