If Mexico flattened the COVID-19 curve, what comes next?

Leer en español

In regards to the number of COVID-19 contagions and deaths, numbers will never be exact; however, the government has been working to present numbers close to reality. Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s COVID-19 czar, was clear when he said the country adopted the Sentinel Surveillance model to monitor the number of contagions and dismissed the massive use of testing to identify virus carries; nevertheless, the dismissal of testing spreads confusion about the real dimension of the pandemic in the country.

According to authorities, the number of COVID-19 cases doubles every six days instead of every two days. Now the government is sure to have implemented the proper measures and claims to have reduced contagions by 70% after implementing mitigation measures on March 23.

However, it might be too soon to claim that Mexico has finally flattened the COVID-19 curve, days after Dr. Gatell explained the epidemic will reach its peak on May 8, which could lead people to forget about physical distancing and stay-at-home orders, especially when many are skeptical about the pandemic or simply ignore basic hygiene measures.

Recommended: Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

If what seems to be the first positive sign in the management of the public health crisis indicates that, in fact, Mexico has been able to flatten the curve and the spread of the virus will slow down, authorities should not lower its guard as we shouldn’t forget deaths, the number of confirmed contagions and suspected cases, and the fact that the crisis evidenced the inefficiency of public healthcare.

Announcing the flattening of the COVID-19 curve is great news, although it is important not to anticipate positive results, and instead offer facts and transparency.

Recommended: COVID-19 Live Updates: Mexico

gm