How to handle cash safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

Although the new coronavirus can survive in paper currency, experts say the risk of getting the virus from cash is low compared with person-to-person spread, which is the main way people get infected.

Still, many businesses worldwide have banned cash transactions and governments are taking extra precautions.

When it is an option, use touch-free payment methods, such as purchasing goods over the phone or online, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When it comes to banking, the CDC recommends several measures such as asking about options for telephone or virtual meetings; using drive-thru banking services, ATMs, or mobile banking apps for routine transactions that do not require face-to-face assistance as much as possible.

Always wear a mask when doing any in-person exchanges and are unable to stay at least 6 feet apart from other people – and make sure that bank employees and other people inside the bank are also wearing cloth face coverings.

If you must use cash or a debit card, the agency recommends using hand sanitizer immediately after paying.

A study in March found the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, but it did not test how long it survives on paper money. And using a plastic credit or debit card instead does not eliminate risk either.

The study found the virus can live on plastic for up to three days, though the work does not prove that anyone has been infected by touching contaminated surfaces.

