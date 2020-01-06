Gunmen ambush family and kill U.S. child

Leer en español

A 13-year-old American child was killed over the weekend after the vehicle where she and her family were traveling in came under fire on a highway in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

The attack took place in Tamaulipas, one of the most violent states in Mexico. Baltazar Martínez Ríos, the mayor of Cerralvo, Nuevo León, told U.S. media that the attack happened near Nuevo Guerrero and not Ciudad Mier as initially reported.

Sources said the family was traveling on an isolated road on Saturday night.

According to reports, the gunmen told the family to stop but when they failed to follow their instructions, the armed men crashed against them and shot them.

The state has been besieged by crime for years, as several cartels fight over lucrative cross-border drug trafficking and smuggling routes and control of other illicit activities.

The child’s 10-year-old brother, also a U.S. citizen, was injured in the attack, along with the children’s parents, who are Mexican nationals but legal residents of the United States.

The boy, his 48-year-old father, and 42-year-old mother all remain in a local hospital in a “serious but stable” condition.

In a statement, state authorities said the family lives in the United States and that an investigation had been launched.

“Initial reports indicate the victims were traveling Saturday evening toward the border to continue on to the United States, where they reside, when armed individuals stopped them and shot at them,” the statement said.

The family was traveling in a truck and accompanied by another vehicle driven by a relative who was also injured in the attack, the statement said. Both vehicles had Oklahoma license plates.

The statement said a third vehicle with Tamaulipas plates was found at the scene and was likely used by the attackers but it was abandoned later.

