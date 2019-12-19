Guillermo del Toro launches 2020 Jenkins–Del Toro film scholarship

Leer en español

Guillermo del Toro, winner of two Oscars for “The Shape of Water,” announced the opening of the call for the second edition of the 2020 Jenkins-Del Toro Scholarship, destined for young people who want to study cinematography.

The scholarship, in collaboration with the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation and the Board of the Guadalajara International Film Festival, is granted to people who want to study full-time majors or Masters degrees abroad in any area related to cinematography.

Through his Twitter account, Del Toro invited people to participate in the scholarship. According to the call published on the official website, the scholarship grants up to USD $60 thousand that can be used to study in a college of excellence to polish film studies.

Those interested must present a short film of up to five minutes long or a feature film of up to 45 minutes. The projects must be works in the genres of action, documentary, and animation. They can be unpublished or not.

The Mexican director’s altruistic work is widely known. Recently, he offered to pay for the 12 plane tickets of the students who would participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad that took place in South Africa.

The winner of the 2020 Jenkins – Del Toro scholarship will receive a recognition in the framework of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival that will take place from March 20 to 27, 2020.

