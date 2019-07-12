Guanajuato International Film Festival to pay homage to Nicolas Cage

Leer en español

Nicolas Cage will receive a tribute as part of the 22nd edition of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF).

As part of the activities of the GIFF 2019 in San Miguel de Allende, the actor, who won an Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” and was nominated to the Academy Award for “Adaptation,” will share experiences from his more than 30 years of acting.

The performer will be in the city, World Heritage Site, to receive a well-deserved International Tribute the night of July 21st, and in the morning of July 22nd, he will give a keynote speech in which he will address diverse aspects of his outstanding film career

Cage's films "Vampire’s Kiss," "Leaving Las Vegas," and "Mandy" will be projected during the festival.

The GIFF will take place from 19 to 23 July in San Miguel de Allende and from 25 to 28 July in the capital of Guanajuato.