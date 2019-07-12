12 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Guanajuato International Film Festival to pay homage to Nicolas Cage
Guanajuato International Film Festival to pay homage to Nicolas Cage
U.S. actor Nicolas Cage in a gala event in Vienna – Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS

Guanajuato International Film Festival to pay homage to Nicolas Cage

English
12/07/2019
14:27
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
On July 22nd, the American actor will also give a keynote speech about different aspects of his prolific film career

Leer en español

Nicolas Cage will receive a tribute as part of the 22nd edition of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF).

As part of the activities of the GIFF 2019 in San Miguel de Allende, the actor, who won an Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” and was nominated to the Academy Award for “Adaptation,” will share experiences from his more than 30 years of acting.

The performer will be in the city, World Heritage Site, to receive a well-deserved International Tribute the night of July 21st, and in the morning of July 22nd, he will give a keynote speech in which he will address diverse aspects of his outstanding film career

Cage's films "Vampire’s Kiss," "Leaving Las Vegas," and "Mandy" will be projected during the festival.

The GIFF will take place from 19 to 23 July in San Miguel de Allende and from 25 to 28 July in the capital of Guanajuato.

Artículo

Gael García shows a different side of Mexico with his new film ‘Chicuarotes’

English
Gael García Bernal has worked alongside brilliant directors such as Walter Salles, Iñárritu, and Ruizpalacios
Gael García shows a different side of Mexico with his new film ‘Chicuarotes’Gael García shows a different side of Mexico with his new film ‘Chicuarotes’

mp

 

DESTACADAS

Independent theaters to screen 30 Mexican films in 2019

Independent theaters to screen 30 Mexican films in 2019

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishGuanajuato International Film FestivalGIFF 2019GuanajuatoSasn Miguel de AllendefilmNicholas Cagetribute

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios