Guadalajara International Book Fair to feature India as guest of honor

Leer en español

Different and attractive thanks to what India represents as Guest of Honor Country, the 33 Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL Guadalajara) will be this year, according to its director Marisol Schulz, a meeting with a millennial culture and a huge linguistic and geographical diversity.

“India’s curatorial proposal is to tell about the linguistic and geographical diversity of its huge territory and to bring authors that are not necessarily well-known by us but that for them are of utmost importance internally. I say internally because they didn’t go for authors from the diaspora, thus we have names that are not necessarily known here,” said Schulz in an interview.

It was her who highlighted that besides India’s prominence in this fair that will take place from November 30 to December 8, they will have the participatión of Mario Vargas Llosa, Siri Hustvedt, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Luisa Valenzuela, Markus Zusak, Amin Maalouf, Marcela Serrano, Annie Ernaux, Arun Gandhi, Vandana Shiva, Dacre Stoker, and Frank Miller, among others.

The most important literary and books gathering in Latin America will gather over 800 writers from 37 countries representing 13 languages, in addition to important figures of the book industry, culture, thought, and science.

Have you heard of these five Mexican books you should be reading right now?

In a news conference in Guadalajara, Raúl Padilla, president of FIL Guadalajara, asserted that this edition will have an MXN $120 million budget, in great part generated by the fair and although the budget from the federation has been reduced, there is still support from the Jalisco government and from different municipalities involved.

As of the relationship with the Fondo de Cultura Económica, Schulz said it will continue as usual with participation in the program, an Educal stand, book presentations, and other activities; the only thing that was canceled was the cocktail they organized.

Besides India, the main protagonists of the fair will be David Huerta, who will receive the FIL Award for Literature in Romance languages during the opening of the Fair; Luisa Valenzuela, who will open the Literary Room and will receive the Carlos Fuentes Medal; and the French academic and writer Annie Ernaux, who recently won the Formentor Prix.

As of India’s literary program, they will give a taste of their contemporary literature and a current view of their identity, with the participation of 35 authors, among which are Advaita Kala, C. S. Lakshmi, Amish Tripathi, Anushka Ravishankar, and Rangnath Gabaji Pathare.

Have you heard of these 10 Mexican poets everyone should read?

There will also be traditional, contemporary and classical dance performances from India, as well as instrumental and fusion music. A film exhibition, that will be screened at the Cineteca and the Cineforo of the University of Guadalajara, will report on India’s audiovisual culture.

There will also be three exhibitions: Tangible Words: Preserving India’s Intellectual Heritage (an exhibition of unique manuscripts) in the Regional Museum of Guadalajara; Modernism in India Through the Archives of the National Design Institute, in the Cabañas Cultural Institute; and Stree Drishti: Engraver Women from India, in the Arts Museum of the University of Guadalajara.

Other activities included in the program are the Tribute to Bibliophile José Luis Martínez that was going to be presented to historian Miguel León-Portilla and to the linguist and philologist Ascensión Hernández Triviño. Due to the unfortunate decease of León-Portilla, Ascensión will receive the homage in his name; the historian will be remembered with several activities organized by FIL Guadalajara, the Culture Ministry, the National Institute of Anthropology and History, the National College, and the Impedimenta publishing house.

Did you know there are two Mexican authors among the top 21st century books?

mp

