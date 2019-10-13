Leer en español

Good news for the President

On Friday night, in Guasave, President López Obrador passed one of the most difficult tests for a politician: attending an event in a stadium and not being booed. We've been reminded that in March while inaugurating the Diablos Rojos stadium, and despite positive ratings, the President was booed during the event. In Sinaloa, along with governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, President López Obrador visited a stadium and wore the local team's jersey but there was no heckling, which is what always happens when a politician enters a stadium, at least since Gustavo Díaz Ordaz was present during the 1968 Olympic Games.

Morena has a violent internal election

We've been told that Morena's district assemblies will start in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, Nayarit, and Jalisco on Saturday, as the party's internal election nears. We've been told that according to internal reports, there have been problems during meetings in Mexicali, such as the sudden enrollment of members and threats to crash meetings. In Jalisco, computers were stolen, and in other locations, shootings and wounded people were reported. Also in Jalisco, there were violence threats. All this happened during the first day. We'll see if Morena members can control their impulses and don't end up like the PRD.

Magistrates judge themselves

We've been told before the public hearing started in an administrative tribunal in Mexico City, which was led by Jorge Arturo Camero Ocampo, the tension among the three magistrates and those present was palpable. They were discussing the objection against magistrates Óscar Fernando Hernández Bautista and Alfredo Enrique Baez López for their alleged interest in resources against the Santa Lucía airport. Nevertheless, these two magistrates said that intention was malicious and frivolous, dismissing it and at the same time, avoiding sending the resolution to another tribunal to be solved. So they evaluated their own competence to participate in the case.

Jiménez Espriú will have a difficult meeting

The call for the analysis of the President's State of the Union has become a requisite among cabinet members, who have to attend a meeting in the Senate. This time, it was Javier Jiménez Espriú's turn. The head of the Communications and Transports Minister who a scheduled meeting with senator Ricardo Moreno Bastida. They will discuss topics such as the Santa Lucía airport and the investigation of the helicopter crash where Erika Alonso and Moreno Valle died but these topics will be difficult since the Puebla governor, Miguel Barbosa, made some controversial statements.



