Frida Kahlo Corporation launches makeup line

The Frida Kahlo Corporation partnered with the American cosmetics brand Ulta Beauty to launch a line of makeup inspired by the Mexican artist.

And yes, in case anyone wonders, the line includes a “brow palette” that can be used to recreate Kahlo’s famous unibrow, which the painter proudly depicted in her self-portraits.

On Wednesday, the corporation said that it wants to push women to “accept their own unique beauty,” and added that “Kahlo was known for highlighting and embracing what made her unique, in the inside and the outside.”

Through their Facebook account, Ulta Beauty said that the line, full of bold colors, is inspired by Kahlo’s strength, creativity, boldness, and empowerment: all the images of Frida they use are originals with no alteration to her likeness.

The close partnership between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Ulta Beauty lasted for more than a year, and their objective was to celebrate Frida’s spirit, beauty and her positive impact and inspiration to the Mexican community and the world.

Kahlo’s popularity has increased in the last decades and could now exceed his husband’s, renowned muralist and painter Diego Rivera. Frida died in 1954.

Other attempts to incorporate Frida in merchandise, like a Barbie doll launched in 2018, have caused controversy.