19 | JUL | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Frida Kahlo Corporation launches makeup line
Frida Kahlo Corporation launches makeup line
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo – Photo: EL UNIVERSAL

Frida Kahlo Corporation launches makeup line

English
19/07/2019
20:36
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
AP
-A +A
Of course, the collection includes a brow palette to recreate Kahlo’s famous attribute

Leer en español

The Frida Kahlo Corporation partnered with the American cosmetics brand Ulta Beauty to launch a line of makeup inspired by the Mexican artist.

And yes, in case anyone wonders, the line includes a “brow palette” that can be used to recreate Kahlo’s famous unibrow, which the painter proudly depicted in her self-portraits.

On Wednesday, the corporation said that it wants to push women to “accept their own unique beauty,” and added that “Kahlo was known for highlighting and embracing what made her unique, in the inside and the outside.”

Through their Facebook account, Ulta Beauty said that the line, full of bold colors, is inspired by Kahlo’s strength, creativity, boldness, and empowerment: all the images of Frida they use are originals with no alteration to her likeness.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida de Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) el

The close partnership between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Ulta Beauty lasted for more than a year, and their objective was to celebrate Frida’s spirit, beauty and her positive impact and inspiration to the Mexican community and the world.

Kahlo’s popularity has increased in the last decades and could now exceed his husband’s, renowned muralist and painter Diego Rivera. Frida died in 1954.

Other attempts to incorporate Frida in merchandise, like a Barbie doll launched in 2018, have caused controversy.

 

Artículo

Relatives claim they didn't authorize use of image for Kahlo Barbie doll

English
According to the great grand niece of the painter, her lawyers will contact Mattel as they cannot market the doll without approval
Relatives claim they didn't authorize use of image for Kahlo Barbie dollRelatives claim they didn't authorize use of image for Kahlo Barbie doll

mp

 

DESTACADAS

Legal battle over Frida Kahlo brand

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in Englishfrida kahloFrida Kahlo CorporationUlta Beautymakeupcosmetics

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios