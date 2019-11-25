French tourist and Mexican actor kidnapped at a national park in Mexico

Leer en español

On Sunday, it was reported that an unspecified number of national and international tourists were kidnapped at the Nevado de Toluca, a volcano and national park located in the state of Mexico.

On November 25, one day after the incident, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo confirmed that a criminal group kidnapped two tourists, one of them French, and later demanded a ransom to release actor Alejandro Sandí and French citizen Frédéric Michel.

At 1 p.m., it was announced that both victims had been released and that both of them are safe.

On Sunday, it was reported that both men had been kidnapped and retained in the mountains and their cars were stolen.

After the kidnap was reported, the National Guard and the local police launched an operation to find the victims.



It was also revealed that French authorities had launched an investigation for the kidnapping of Frédéric Michel.

The Xinantécatl volcano, better known as the Nevado de Toluca, is quite popular among national and international tourists. It is located 22 kilometers away from Toluca and it's famous for its lakes, where athletes than practice altitude diving.



Nevertheless, in recent years tourists have reported kidnappings and theft at the national park. Moreover, the state of Mexico has sunk into a state of chaos, crime, and violence.

En el Grupo de Coordinación Territorial para la Construcción de la Paz del #Edoméx, revisamos la estrategia de seguridad y el secuestro de dos personas en el Nevado de Toluca. He instruido dar seguimiento a la investigación para garantizar la seguridad de las víctimas. pic.twitter.com/Gvn2yWzMvz — Alfredo Del Mazo (@alfredodelmazo) November 25, 2019

