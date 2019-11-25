25 | NOV | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // French tourist and Mexican actor kidnapped at a national park in Mexico
French tourist and Mexican actor kidnapped at a national park in Mexico
On late Sunday, it was reported that tourists had been kidnapped at the volcano - Photo: Marco Ugarte/AP

French tourist and Mexican actor kidnapped at a national park in Mexico

English
25/11/2019
16:20
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
-A +A
In recent years, dozens of tourists have been the victims of kidnap and theft

Leer en español

On Sunday, it was reported that an unspecified number of national and international tourists were kidnapped at the Nevado de Toluca, a volcano and national park located in the state of Mexico.

On November 25, one day after the incident, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo confirmed that a criminal group kidnapped two tourists, one of them French, and later demanded a ransom to release actor Alejandro Sandí and French citizen Frédéric Michel.

At 1 p.m., it was announced that both victims had been released and that both of them are safe.

Mexico City: Kidnappings are on the rise

On Sunday, it was reported that both men had been kidnapped and retained in the mountains and their cars were stolen.

After the kidnap was reported, the National Guard and the local police launched an operation to find the victims.

 

national_guard.jpg
Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguila//CUARTOSCURO.COM
 

It was also revealed that French authorities had launched an investigation for the kidnapping of Frédéric Michel.

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

The Xinantécatl volcano, better known as the Nevado de Toluca, is quite popular among national and international tourists. It is located 22 kilometers away from Toluca and it's famous for its lakes, where athletes than practice altitude diving.

 

lakes.jpg
Photo: File Photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Nevertheless, in recent years tourists have reported kidnappings and theft at the national park. Moreover, the state of Mexico has sunk into a state of chaos, crime, and violence.

Women face kidnap attempts in Mexico City's Metro

gm
 

DESTACADAS

National Geographic journalist was shot in Mexico

National Geographic journalist was shot in Mexico

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

At least two hundred people are kidnapped in Mexico every day

English
2019-05-19
Migrants experience extortion, kidnappings, and rape in Mexico

Migrants experience extortion, kidnappings, and rape in Mexico

English
2019-07-14
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishkidnappingNevado de TolucaAlejandro SandíFrédéric MichelViolence in Mexico

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 