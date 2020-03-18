Es Noticia:

Mexico approves clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs

Mexico approves clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs

13:31
COFEPRIS approved four clinical trials on medications that could help treat the new coronavirus
2020-03-18

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

Mexico declares health emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Mexico declares health emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths

13:06
In Mexico, all non-essential activities are suspended until April 30
2020-03-24

COVID-19: Mexico has entered the second phase of its contingency plan 

2020-03-30

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

U.S. judge refuses to release Genaro García Luna on bail amid the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. judge refuses to release Genaro García Luna on bail amid the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-03-26
García Luna is accused of receiving millions in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel
2019-12-12

Genaro García Luna inexplicably built a fortune in 6 years

2020-01-07

Genaro García Luna is negotiating a plea deal with U.S. authorities

COVID-19: The government asks Mexicans to stay at home for a month

COVID-19: The government asks Mexicans to stay at home for a month

2020-03-30
On March 29, health officials reported 993 COVID-19 cases and 20 coronavirus-related deaths
2020-03-30

COVID-19: This is our last chance, please stay home 

2020-03-17

COVID-19: Physical distancing could prevent a catastrophic scenario in Mexico

Mexico’s President visits El Chapo’s hometown and shakes hands with his mother

Mexico’s President visits El Chapo’s hometown and shakes hands with his mother

2020-03-30
The woman is requesting help to obtain a visa in order to visit her son, currently jailed in a U.S. prison
2020-02-19

Never-before-seen video shows the life of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán inside a Mexican prison

2019-02-18

El Chapo is hailed as a modern “Robin Hood” in Mexico

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

2020-03-30
The majority of victims were males between 37 and 77 years old
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

COVID-19: NGO denounces violent response to protest organized by immigrants held at detention center in Chiapas

COVID-19: NGO denounces violent response to protest organized by immigrants held at detention center in Chiapas

2020-03-29
Central American immigrants planned to start a hunger strike if they were not released 
2020-03-23

Mexico to welcome Central American immigrants after the Trump administration turned them away

2020-03-18

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

U.S. raids against the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación won’t tear down El Mencho’s empire

U.S. raids against the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación won’t tear down El Mencho’s empire

2020-03-29
The bloody Mexican cartel is producing unprecedented volumes of synthetic drugs 
2019-09-08

The story behind two of Mexico's bloodiest cartels

2020-03-11

DEA launched Project Python to dismantle the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, a brutal cartel based in Mexico

COVID-19: Mexico City’s subway installs thermal cameras to spot users with fever

COVID-19: Mexico City’s subway installs thermal cameras to spot users with fever

2020-03-28
The measure aims to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City
2020-03-27

Mexico City to invest MXN $10 million in hospitals to tackle COVID-19

2020-03-26

Mexico City's subway removes elderly workers over COVID-19 fears

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-03-28
The World Health Organization has said people with diabetes and its related health complications are among the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 cases
2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

2020-03-18

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mexico

First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mexico

2020-03-19
Mexico is still in the first stage of its contingency plan
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

Mexico declares health emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Mexico declares health emergency after a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths

English In Mexico, all non-essential activities are suspended until April 30
