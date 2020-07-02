Four inmates die inside Mexican prison after rival groups clash 

02 | JUL | 2020

In April 2020, prison authorities informed 50 inmates would be transferred to other prisons to avoid conflicts - Photo: Margarito Pérez Retano/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Mexican prisons have registered several violent incidents in recent months

Morelos authorities registered a clash between rival groups inside the Atlacholoaya prison on July 1, which resulted in fourth deaths and several inmates wounded. 

At least 15 inmates have died at the Morelos prison since October 2019, as rival groups fight to control the prison

In April 2020, prison authorities informed 50 inmates would be transferred to other prisons to avoid conflicts. 

Morelos’ Security Commission said prison authorities have controlled the situation with the help of state authorities, the National Guard, and the army

Morelos has become one of the most violent states in Mexico and authorities have discovered several mass graves throughout the state. 

gm

