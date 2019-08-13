13 | AGO | 2019

Former Minister Rosario Robles is taken into custody
Rosario Robles will stay in prison for at least 2 months - Photo: Carlos Tischler/EL UNIVERSAL

13/08/2019
08:27
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
Reuters
Robles is one of several officials from Peña Nieto's administration being investigated for corruption

A Mexican judge ordered former minister Rosario Robles to be taken into custody pending criminal proceedings in a case involving a massive fraud and bound Rosario Robles over for trial for the improper exercise of public service.

The judge granted the Attorney General's Office two months to carry out an investigation.

For over two years, Robles was the Social Development Minister in the Peña Nieto administration and has appeared in court over prosecutors’ claims that over MXN $5 billion destined for welfare programs under her tenure were unaccounted for.

A lawyer for Robles said on local television that the politician and her team will fight the accusations.

On Friday, President López Obrador said that a former cabinet minister who had been questioned over an alleged MXN $5 billion loss to taxpayers under the previous government was the only official being investigated in the case so far.

Robles is one of several officials from Peña Nieto's administration being investigated for corruption.

A 2017 investigation by Mexican news site Animal Politico and nonprofit Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity found more than 50 officials participated in the so-called "Master Fraud" that funneled public funds into various shell companies.

It found that federal auditors had detected irregularities worth millions of dollars in the accounts of ministries run by Robles, who later served as the minister for Agrarian, Land and Urban Development in Peña Nieto's government.

In January, the Public Administration Ministry said that three Pemex officials took part in the "Master Fraud," as the case is now widely known, and their cases would be investigated.
 

Rosario Robles is accused of deviation of public resources

Rosario Robles was granted a writ of amparo that protects her from any arrest warrant issued against her on both last Thursday's and next Monday's hearings
