Float at Air Fest Mexico 2019

Leer en español

These are the 10 things you must know before attending Air Fest Mexico, a spectacular hot air balloons festival that will take place in Mexico City this weekend.

1. It will take place on December 14 and 15 in the San Juan de Aragón Park in Mexico City. On Saturday, it will be open from 18:00 to 23:30, while on Sunday it will be open from 6:00. The festival ends at 23:00. Do not get lost: the access will be through gate A8.

Have you heard of Mexico City's new ecological skating rink?

2. There will be a total of 20 hot air balloons that will be anchored. They will only float up to 15 meters from the ground.

3. There will be live music. DJ Meire Carvalho and singer Pablo Maba will be present.

4. Organizers are expecting from 8,000 to 10,000 attendees.

Did you know Mexico City is the best place to spend New Year's Eve?

5. There will be food trucks with traditional food.

6. If weather conditions allow it, some visitors will be able to climb into the balloons.

Did you know the NBA opened its first store in Mexico?

7. The event will have activities to win prizes: hot air balloon tours or parachute jumping, to mention some of them.

8. The entrance fee is MXN $200. Children up to 10 years old, senior citizens, and people with disabilities enter for free.

9. By night, the “Magic Night” will take place; it is a light and sound show in which the balloons will inflate again and will be lighted.

10. On Sunday, the Air Fest Mexico race will take place. Those registered will be able to pick up their kit on December 14 during the festival from 18:00 to 20:00.

Did you know Kpop idols BTS opened a pop-up store in Mexico City?

mp

