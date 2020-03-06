First edition of Tecate Emblema music festival to conquer Mexico City

Leer en español

The variety of concerts in Mexico is on the rise and the first edition of the Tecate Emblema music festival has been just announced.

It will take place on May 22 and 23 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

The headliners for this new festival will be Twenty One Pilots and Gwen Stefani while bands like One Republic, Empire of the Sun, and Galantis will add musical variety to the festival.

In addition, Latin talent will be represented by Maná, Los Rumberos, and Mala Rodríguez.

Tickets will go from MXN $1650 to $3100.

The presale will take place on March 10 and 11 and the general tickets sale will begin on March 12.

Twenty One Pilots visited Mexico City’s Sports Palace last year as part of their The Bandito Tour.

While the singer of “Hollaback Girl” was one of the main artists of the 2019 Machaca festival in Monterrey.

The last time Empire of the Sun was in Mexico was in 2017. Back then, they were in charge of closing the Vaivén festival where Galantis was also present.

