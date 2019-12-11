Leer en español

Genaro García Luna, the former Security Secretary accused of receiving millions in bribes from “El Chapo” Guzmán, was arrested in Dallas, Texas on December 9. According to drug lord “El Rey” Zambada, García Luma received around USD $56 million in bribes.

García Luna, who worked form Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, was nervous during his appearance before a federal court in Dallas, Texas.

Genaro García Luna was arrested on drug trafficking charges

The hearing took place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and didn't last over 10 minutes. According to reports, Genaro García Luna was visibly nervous, serious, and worried. His answers were brief.

Judge Horan told the former Mexican official that the hearing was to confirm the charges against him and ask him if he understood the reasons behind them. It was later revealed that Mexico's consul in Dallas was present during the hearing.

Genaro García will appear before the same court on December 17.

García Luna's arrest calls Mexico's anti-drug trafficking war into question

Moreover, the Eastern District of New York asked judge Horan to keep the suspect in detention, as it considers García Luna could flee. The judge accepted the request. The former Mexican minister will face his trial in the same Brooklyn court as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

On December 10, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico is willing to collaborate in the case. During a press conference, the minister said that U.S. authorities haven't requested any information.

Today, through his Twitter account, the current Public Security Minister Alfonso Durazo Montaño said that the arrest shows that Felipe Calderón's administration protected the Sinaloa cartel. He added that the incident shows the disaster the current administration inherited.

Hay quienes volteaban con aguerrida nostalgia hacia la “estrategia” de seguridad del pasado; la detención de hoy la ha reducido a la trágica protección oficial del gobierno de Calderón al Cártel de Sinaloa. Este hecho refleja por sí solo el desastre que heredamos en esta materia. — Alfonso Durazo (@AlfonsoDurazo) December 11, 2019

Also, Mexican authorities blocked 11 bank accounts; six belonged to people and five to companies linked to the former Mexican security chief. These people and companies are said to be linked to Genaro García's family members and close friends.

