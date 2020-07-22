Federal and state governments must come together to control the COVID-19 pandemic 

Leer en español

Four months after SARS-CoV-2 sparked a public health crisis in Mexico, health authorities have registered 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths and a surge in contagions every few days; however, there are contradictions regarding the information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s COVID-19 czar, said that Mexico City is getting closer to the lowest point of the pandemic, the local government reported an increase in hospitalizations for three days in a row. Although these cases were mild, they show a backward tendency since the capital had made some progress. The surge also indicated that the measures adopted by the local government were not effective, especially because a large part of the population rejects or ignores the new rules.

Moreover, health authorities have ignored a call to meet with PAN governors, who are not asking for special treatment, to discuss coordinated actions against COVID-19, and to end a series of misunderstandings between both parties concerning numbers and national rates after health authorities insist on blaming state governments for statistical incongruences.

Recommended: The Mexico City neighborhoods with the most COVID-19 cases

One of these inconsistencies is that while government officials urge Mexicans to follow prevention measures such as staying home, physical distancing, and wearing a face mask; however, the public servants do the exact opposite during public events or even disregarded the effectiveness of the measures when the pandemic first started.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was spotted wearing a face mask only because it was necessary to board an airplane. This contrasts with Finance Minister Arturo Herrera, who defends the use of face masks and has claimed that it could help the country to reactive its economy quickly and successfully.

While the federal government has changed its message concerning prevention measures or measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, and while it has had disagreements with the state governments regarding reports and testing, it is clear that the lack of coordination between all parties will translate into a higher death toll. It is urgent to fix the flaws and solve the disagreements.

gm