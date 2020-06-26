FBI to investigate Cruz Azul’s director Guillermo Álvarez over white-collar crimes

Leer en español

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating Cruz Azul Cooperative president Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez’s resources.

According to judicial documents, the investigation for which Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) has kept four of Álvarez’s accounts frozen, stems from a request both from the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Both U.S. agencies informed the UIF they are investigating the origin and destination of MXN $1.3 billion for which Álvarez and his brother José Alfredo were reported to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) over money laundering for it is presumed they come from diverting assets of the Cooperative that were transferred to bank accounts abroad.

EL UNIVERSAL informed that the block was confirmed by a Mexico City judge who denied the definitive suspension against the measure.

The latter after the UIF proved the block stemmed from an international collaboration request that, as it is now known, was presented by the FBI and the IRS to the Mexican government.

The documents were added to the amparo file with which Billy Álvarez looks to have access to his money and the Seventh District Judge ordered to label them as confidential since they contain information from the U.S. investigation against the Cruz Azul president over money laundering and fiscal fraud.

In Mexico, the UIF said the Álvarez brothers and Víctor Manuel Garcés Rojo designed a scheme to divert funds from the Cruz Azul Cooperative that were later transferred to their personal accounts in other countries.

