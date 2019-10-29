Enjoy pan de muerto in Mexico City!

Leer en español

Day of the Dead is one of the most important celebrations in Mexican culture and the best thing is that it is just around the corner.

When Day of the Dead is close, it is impossible not to think of one of its most representative elements: pan de muerto (bread of the dead or Day of the Dead bread).

Luckily, you will find many places in Mexico City to celebrate this tradition and enjoy a wide variety of this delicious bread. Here are just some of them.

4th Coffee, Chocolate, and Pan de Muerto Festival

There will be over 100 exhibitors of coffee, chocolate, bread of the dead with different fillings, recipes, textures, and flavors.

The objective of this festival is to promote and disseminate different artistic expressions of this tradition, as well as independent growers from any entity in the Mexican Republic that are interested in promoting their products.

Central Bazaar will organize the fourth edition of this event.

Where: 381 Calzada del Hueso, Los Girasoles Coyoacán, Coyoacán

When: November 2 and 3 from 10:00 to 19:00

Cost: Free entry and sale inside

2nd Vegan Pan de Muerto Fair

If you are vegan, there is an option for you to enjoy this traditional bread without consuming any kind of animal product.

The Vegan and Artisanal Bazaar will bring the second edition of its Day of the Death festival in which you will also enjoy games, altars, and different kinds of food.

Where: Intersection between Insurgentes and Reforma, San Rafael

When: November 1 to 3 from 12: to 19:00

Cost: Free entry and sale inside

Day of the Dead in Coyoacán

The great museums in this borough suck as the Frida Kahlo Museum, the National Museum of Popular Cultures, the Watercolor Museum, and the Museum of Interventions, will hold a celebration focused on the national tradition.

The joint event will have a wide variety of pan de muerto, in addition to altars, handcrafts sale, performances, and workshops.

Where: Coyoacán’s downtown

When: November 1 and 2

Cost: Free entry and sale at the different venues

