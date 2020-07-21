Leer en español

Emilio Lozoya underwent surgery

Sources close to Emilio Lozoya said he underwent surgery yesterday because he had a hiatal hernia. Moreover, sources said Lozoya Austin suffers from Barrett's esophagus, a condition that worsened in recent months, while he was imprisoned in Spain. Sources added doctors are also treating his severe anemia. Everything indicates that the former Pemex chief will spend a few more days at the hospital. In contrast with other countries, in Mexico, no government official has spent time in jail for their involvement in corruption acts with Odebrecht. By the time Emilio Lozoya finally testifies and provides information, a few officials and former officials will have a nervous breakdown.

Jiménez Espriú’s future

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador once said Presidents are always well informed, yesterday it was evident that there are some exceptions to the rule. When journalists questioned him over Jiménez Espriú alleged resignation from the Communication and Transport Ministry because he was upset that the government decided ports and customs would be controlled by the army, President López Obrador said he had no information. Insiders said Minister Javier Jiménez Espriú resigned by that the President hasn’t denied whether or not he will accept it. Espriú will meet with the President in the upcoming days.

Morena might throw a tantrum

Morena lawmakers believe the chamber will vote four candidates who will join the INE as counselors on Wednesday, although some might oppose the process and rebel against it. If someone is worried about this revolt having a serious foundation, sources said this is just a tantrum. Some of the lawmakers who are against the process to appoint new INE counselors are Dolores Padierna and Benjamín Robles. The other lawmakers are not characterized by their legislative work and weren’t interested in the 30 hours of interviews.

The Executive Branch is not meddling with the Senate’s presidency

Yesterday we revealed that the Executive Branch had set its sights on the race to lead the Senate and that Ovidio Peralta, a Morena senator who hails from Tabasco, had the seal of approval. Nevertheless, Morena’s group at the Senate said that all senators have the opportunity to contend for the Senate’s presidency. They added that the Execute Branch is not meddling with the race and that the decision will be made by members of the ruling party. We wonder if Ovidio Peralta is still interested in the position.



