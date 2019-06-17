17 | JUN | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Emilio Lozoya, former Pemex director, to be arrested by Mexican authorities
The former Pemex director is accused of fraud, bribery, and money laundering - Photo: Leo Morales/EL UNIVERSAL

17/06/2019
14:28
Diana Lastiri
Mexico City
The judge explained that Lozoya violated each and every condition dictated to him

A federal judge revoked the definitive suspension that prevented Mexican authorities from arresting Emilio Lozoya, the former Pemex director accused of fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

The judge explained that Lozoya violated each and every condition dictated to him on June 5.

The conditions dictated that he should appear before the supervisory judge who issued his arrest warrant, he also had to report himself to an amparo judge every week, and pay MXN $500,000.

Nevertheless, on June 10, Lozoya issued a statement where he claimed he would not appear before a judge because he feared he would be arbitrarily arrested.

Now, the Attorney General's Office is free to arrest the former Pemex official.

Emilio Lozoya allegedly bought a house using bribe money

Lozoya won't be arrested his arrest warrant was suspended, instead, he will have to report himself before a judge every week
