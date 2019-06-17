Emilio Lozoya, former Pemex director, to be arrested by Mexican authorities

Leer en español

A federal judge revoked the definitive suspension that prevented Mexican authorities from arresting Emilio Lozoya, the former Pemex director accused of fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

The judge explained that Lozoya violated each and every condition dictated to him on June 5.

The conditions dictated that he should appear before the supervisory judge who issued his arrest warrant, he also had to report himself to an amparo judge every week, and pay MXN $500,000.

Nevertheless, on June 10, Lozoya issued a statement where he claimed he would not appear before a judge because he feared he would be arbitrarily arrested.

A la opinión pública. pic.twitter.com/XIJSpgt8JW — Emilio Lozoya Austin (@EmilioLozoyaAus) June 11, 2019

Now, the Attorney General's Office is free to arrest the former Pemex official.

gm

