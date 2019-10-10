10 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty
El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty
El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, accused of killing 22 and injuring 25, is arraigned, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. - Photo:Mark Lambie/Pool via REUTERS

El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty

English
10/10/2019
16:19
Reuters
EL Paso
Julio Cesar-Chavez
-A +A
Patrick Crusius is accused of driving 11 hours to El Paso from his hometown of Allen, on August 3 and firing at shoppers with an AK47 rifle inside a Walmart store

The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people and wounded 26 others at an El Paso Walmart store pleaded not guilty on Thursday in his first court appearance.
 

Artículo

Mexico and the United States mourn El Paso shooting

English
A man opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others as panicked shoppers and employees scurried for cover before the gunman surrendered to police
Mexico and the United States mourn El Paso shootingMexico and the United States mourn El Paso shooting

Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted last month for capital murder and will face the death penalty if he is convicted, the El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said.

Crusius strolled into the courtroom trailing his two lawyers. Dressed in a navy sports jacket, white shirt, and gray slacks, he betrayed no emotion and only spoke twice, answering “yes, your honor” to Judge Sam Medrano when asked if his name was correct on the indictment, and “not guilty” when asked for his plea. He was in and out of the courtroom in about three minutes.
 

Artículo

Mexico to open investigation for terrorism in El Paso mass shooting

English
Mexico will investigate the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people, including eight Mexican citizens, as an act of terrorism and may request the suspected shooter be extradited to Mexico for trial
Mexico to open investigation for terrorism in El Paso mass shootingMexico to open investigation for terrorism in El Paso mass shooting

The Texas killings were followed just 13 hours later by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman wearing body armor and a mask killed nine people and wounded 27 others before he was shot dead by police.

The back-to-back massacres sparked a political outcry, with El Paso native and Democratic Party presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke demanding the mandatory confiscation of the assault-style rifles often used in mass shootings.

The El Paso shooting prompted powerful Texas Republicans including Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to retreat somewhat on their staunch defense of gun rights.
 

Artículo

Mexico urges OAS to condemn El Paso terrorist attack

English
The project, which was analyzed today by the Permanent Council of the OAS, includes a “condemn and rejection of racial discrimination and the crimes moved by hate, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance, including racial superiority speech”
Mexico urges OAS to condemn El Paso terrorist attackMexico urges OAS to condemn El Paso terrorist attack

Both floated the idea of requiring universal background checks on people seeking to buy guns and talked about “red flaglaws that would allow people to petition a court to have an individual’s guns taken away. Even so, no concrete legislative action has yet taken place in Texas.

Crusius is accused of driving 11 hours to El Paso from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on August 3 and firing at shoppers with an AK47 rifle inside a Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting Mexicans, according to an El Paso police affidavit released days after the shooting. Most of those killed were Latinos.
 

Artículo

OAS approves Mexico’s proposal to condemn El Paso terrorist attack

English
The declaration allows Mexico to demand the U.S. to take proper actions to prevent hate crimes moved by xenophobia and racial superiority speech and to protect Mexican-Americans and Mexicans in that nation
OAS approves Mexico’s proposal to condemn El Paso terrorist attackOAS approves Mexico’s proposal to condemn El Paso terrorist attack

A four-page statement believed to have been written by the suspect and posted on 8chan, an online message board often used by extremists, called the Walmart attack “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

sg

DESTACADAS

Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

Mexico wants information about white supremacy groups operating in the U.S.

Mexico urges the U.S. to classify El Paso shooting as terrorism

Mexico urges the U.S. to classify El Paso shooting as terrorism

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

English
2019-08-17
Mexico will fight white supremacy

Mexico will fight white supremacy

English
2019-08-20
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishTexas shootingmass shootingwhite supremacyxenophobiaracism

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios