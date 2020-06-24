‘El Mayo’ Zambada’s financial network is controlled by six women

Leer en español

Six women are part of the intimate circle close to drug lord "El Mayo" Zambada. According to U.S. authorities, these women have created a shield in the business, finance, legal, and social sectors to allow the drug lord to launder money obtained through illegal activities without being arrested, not even once.

Zambada’s wife, Rosario Niebla Cardoza and his daughters Midiam Patricia, María Teresa, Modesta, and Mónica del Rosario, as well as his daughter-in-law Zynthia Borboa Zazueta have founded a dozen on companies in the livestock, farming, real state, transport, fuel distribution, education, childcare, architecture, and art sale sectors.

It is uncommon for drug traffickers to surround themselves with women. They often put their sons in charge of their criminal organizations and businesses.

In the case of the Zambada family, Midiam Patricia and Mónica del Rosario have degrees in administration; Modesta is a lawyer, and María Teresa is a teacher.

According to records from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control, 8 out of the 10 companies El Mayo’s daughters have created have been blacklisted by the foreign government.

The OFAC has linked the Sinaloa Cartel with the following companies: Arte y Diseño de Culiacán; Autotransportes JYM; Multiservicios Jeviz; Rosario Niebla Cardoza A en P; Nueva Industria de Ganaderos de Culiacán; Establo Puerto Rico; Estancia Infantil Niño Feliz, and Jamaro Construcciones.

Frizaza was founded by Mónica del Rosario and Marco Antonio Zazueta Osuna in 2002 and relinquished to Mónica del Rosario Zazueta Zambada in 2004, was not blacklisted by U.S. authorities.

Rancho Ganadero Las Ánimas and Zarka de México, founded by Zynthia Borboa weren’t blacklisted by the U.S. authorities.

The financial formed by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada García’s companies was founded under the name of his daughters. Moreover, the companies were registered by Sinaloa authorities and all of them have continued operating.

However, none of the companies includes Jesús Vicente Zambada, who was arrested and extradited to the U.S. years ago. “El Vicentillo” will be released from prison in a few years after he cooperated with U.S. authorities in the cases against Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Moreover, his three sons are not involved in the companies and are not blacklisted by the OFAC: Ismael Zambada Imperial, aka “El Mayito Gordo;” Serafín Zambada Ortiz aka “El Sera,” and Ismael Zambada Sicairos, aka “El Mayito Flaco."

“El Mayo” Zambada’s sons

Jesús Vicente Zambada not only helped authorities to arrest members of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltán Leyva Cartel, but he also provided information regarding his father’s criminal operations.

"El Mayito Gordo” was extradited to the U.S. in late 2019. It is argued that he was never a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Serafín Zambada Ortiz was arrested and sentenced to 58 months in jail by U.S. authorities. His short prison sentence was the result of his good behavior, youth, inexperience, and his intention to have a peaceful life and return to schools. This created the suspicion that he provided important information regarding "El Mayo" Zambada to the U.S. government.

Ismael Zambada Sicairos has kept a low-profile and is not linked to the companies founded by the family.

According to U.S. authorities, Ismael Zambada García is “one of Mexico’s most wanted criminals, gained notoriety in the 1990s as a major coordinator for several Mexican drug trafficking organizations and as a principal member of the Amado Carrillo-Fuentes Organization. In the late 1990s, Zambada García emerged as one of the strongest drug traffickers in Mexico, capable of transporting multi-ton quantities of cocaine and marijuana and multi-kilogram quantities of heroin. Currently, Zambada García operates primarily in the States of Sinaloa and Nayarit, but exerts influence along a large portion of Mexico’s Pacific coast, as well as in Cancún, Quintana Roo, and Monterrey, Nuevo León.”

