‘El Marro’ bound over for trial on fuel theft charges

A federal judge bound cartel boss “El Marro” over for trial over organized crime and fuel theft charges. Yépez Ortiz will remain at a maximum-security prison while he awaits his trial.

The judge gave the Attorney General’s Office two months to complete an investigation against the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

In previous days, a local Guanajuato judge bound the cartel boss over for trial over kidnapping charges.

#InformaciónRelevante La #FGEG aportó los datos de prueba que permitieron a un juez de control vincular a proceso a “El Marro” y 5 coautores por su probable participación en el delito de secuestro agravado. pic.twitter.com/9VFN01buVb — Agencia de Investigación Criminal de Guanajuato (@AIC_Guanajuato) August 10, 2020

Authorities transported “El Marro” to a maximum-security prison on Friday. Federal and state authorities arrested him on August 2.

Security forces launched an operation to arrest Yépez Ortiz in Guanajuato, where they also found a businesswoman who had been kidnapped by El Marro” and his accomplices.

Besides fuel theft, “El Marro” expanded his criminal empire to the LP gas industry and even hired an expert to help him steal LP gas.

The infamous criminal paid locals to start riots and blockades in roads so that federal authorities couldn’t arrive in areas controlled by the Guanajuato gang. He paid MXN 2,500 to each person, and also gave them stolen fuel.

Before his arrest, “El Marro” was involved in a brutal turf war against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Days after the arrest, the CJNG released a video to say the bloody cartel was thankful for El Marro’s arrest and announced it will guarantee peace and safety now that it took over Guanajuato.

"El Marro"

The infamous cartel leader gained notoriety thanks to his violent tactics. In recent months, he released a video threatening the federal government after authorities arrested his mother and two other relatives.

In the video, he suggested the possibility of allying with northern cartels in a bid to defeat the CJNG. He also accused the federal government of collaborating with "El Mencho."

In another video, the cartel boss boasts about killing police officers in retaliation for his mother's arrest.

“El Marro” has engaged in turf wars against “El Mencho,” the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel; one of the fastest-growing drug cartels in the world, to control Guanajuato.

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz began his criminal career in 2010 when he also was in charge of leading the drug market and haulers theft.

The rise of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel was created in 2014 and their main criminal activity was fuel theft.



According to federal authorities, the criminal organization gained notoriety when “El Marro” became the cartel boss. In 2017, it started a war against the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to control fuel theft, drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion in the area.



The cartel was named after the Santa Rosa de Lima community where its leaders hail from.

The Santa Rosa Cartel has control over clandestine taps and illegal fuel sales in the state.



The origin of Santa Rosa de Lima cartel dates back to 2014. In the beginning, it was a fuel theft group led by David “R,” aka “El Güero,” the then-boss of “El Marro.”



According to federal authorities, the group became relevant when “El Marro” became the leader of the criminal organization and, in October 2017, declared a war against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) for the control of fuel theft in Guanajuato, as well as drug sales, kidnapping, and extortion.



According to investigations of the Federal Police, El Marro’s close circle is comprised of 14 people, including his sister, who is allegedly in charge of illegal activities in Celaya.

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel operates in Celaya, Salamanca, Santa Cruz, Juventino Rosas, Irapuato, Valle de Santiago, and Villagrán.

