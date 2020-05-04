El Chapo’s daughter gifts toys inspired on the drug trafficker to children

Leer en español

The clothing brand owned by Alejandrina Guzmán, the daughter of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, distributed around 300 gifts to children; all the toys featured El Chapo’s image.

Alejandrina Guzmán’s employees handed out balls, action figures, and bags of sweets to mark Children’s Day, which is celebrated on April 30 in Mexico.

The gifts were distributed in one of the most impoverished areas of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The company’s CEO, Julio Campos, told EFE that they would also gift toys to children in other impoverished areas in the city to celebrate the occasion with the children, despite the stay-at-home measures implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We did not want to let this day pass. Alejandrina Guzmán’s foundation thinks that children are the future of our society and we are following that (idea). We know that it is complicated to hold events right now, gathering people, but we are doing it in the most orderly way possible,” he said.

He said the brand wants to get rid of the social stigma attached to the name of the Mexican drug lord, who is currently serving a life sentence in the United States on drug-trafficking charges.

Campos said that the brand would soon release miniature figures of El Chapo, which are made with non-toxic material. The toys will be priced between MXN $1,300 and 1,500 pesos.

Earlier this month, the company distributed groceries on behalf of Alejandrina Guzmán to elderly residents in Guadalajara who have been forced to remain indoors to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Alejandrina Guzmán, hija del capo mexicano "Chapo" Guzmán, reparte cajas de provisiones con el nombre y rostro de su padre a ancianos que se encuentran aislados en sus casas para evitar contagios del nuevo coronavirus en la ciudad de Guadalajara #AFP https://t.co/DehWD8Fqa9 pic.twitter.com/lJnfbu5YYq — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) April 18, 2020

Videos showing alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel have also emerged online; the men can be seen distributing food and groceries to people in Zapopan and Tonala, on behalf of drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho.”

After the video went viral, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said such actions “do not help” people and urged drug cartels to stop such activities.

