The Covid Art Museum, art inspired by the coronavirus lockdown

Leer en español

People have found different ways to deal with COVID-19 lockdown. Besides watching movies, taking virtual tours, or learning languages, some people have exploited their creativity through texts, videos, and images. Now, the Covid Art Museum has been created to gather all these visual manifestations and it is completely online.

This Instagram account was created by three friends from Barcelona and it aims to share all kinds of creative representations from people from different contexts who are united by the coronavirus lockdown.

Recommended: Coronavirus Quarantine: Watch the Royal Ballet from home

Maybe the “art” concept could cause debate, however, it is interesting to know the visual perspective of different people and even to feel identified with some of them.

If you want to visit the Covid Art Museum, you can follow the account on Instagram. There, you will find all kinds of works that depict originality: pictures, illustrations, animations, videos, and even memes. It is even possible to find reinterpretations of internationally famous works of art.

Recommended: Coronavirus Quarantine: Visit these famous museums and galleries online

Everyone can be part of the Covid Art Museum. If you have an image or video you want to share, you must fill a questionnaire that asks for several data, such as a brief biography, a description of the work, and if it was made during the quarantine.

So far, the Covid Art Museum has over 250 posts and it is updated several times a day.

Recommended: Coronavirus Quarantine: Stream the Ambulant documentary film festival for free

mp