COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

09:04
The World Health Organization has said people with diabetes and its related health complications are among the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 cases
2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

2020-03-18

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mexico

2020-03-19
Mexico is still in the first stage of its contingency plan
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

Mexico City to invest MXN $10 million in hospitals to tackle COVID-19

2020-03-27
Mexico City will enable hospitals and install first-contact hospital wards that will focus on attending pa-tients with COVID-19
2020-03-18

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

2020-03-25

COVID-19: Isolation pods created in Coahuila for Mexican ICU patients

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mexican tourists stranded abroad ask for help to get home

2020-03-27
Mexico’s government has repatriated over 6,000 tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic
2020-03-20

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

2020-03-20

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

Causes of Puebla helicopter crash revealed by Mexican government

2020-03-27
The crash killed Puebla's governor Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Rafael Moreno Valle, and three other people last December 24
2019-10-08

First report on Puebla helicopter crash to be released

2019-08-14

No evidence of previous failure in helicopter crash in Puebla

S&P downgrades Mexico, Pemex ratings midst coronavirus crisis

2020-03-27
S&P said it expected Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink between 2% to 2.5% in 2020
2020-03-12

How will Mexico overcome the global markets crash?

2020-01-04

Mexico and Pemex at risk of rating downgrade in 2020

COVID-19: Mexico City's prison to reduce visits by 50% amidst coronavirus crisis

2020-03-26
As of March 26, Mexico City's prisons will reduce visits by 50% to protect the population and visitors due to the COVID-19 contingency
2020-03-26

Mexico City's subway removes elderly workers over COVID-19 fears

2020-03-24

COVID-19: Mexico has entered the second phase of its contingency plan 

Mexico’s Social Security Institute will grant temporary disability leaves to encourage people to stay home

2020-03-26
In a bid to prevent the collapse of the health system, authorities are making it easier to obtain disability leaves
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-22

COVID-19: Mexico must prevent the collapse of its health system

COVID-19: Mexico’s  federal government temporarily suspends its activities

2020-03-26
In recent days, the Mexican government has implemented more strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19
2020-03-18

How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

Mexico City's subway removes elderly workers over COVID-19 fears

2020-03-26
Elderly people and those with chronic diseases are more vulnerable to the new coronavirus
2020-03-24

How will the business sector handle the COVID-19 pandemic?

2020-03-25

18 million Mexican jobs are at risk due to the COVID-19 crisis

Genaro García Luna requests to be released on bail amid the COVID-19 pandemic

2020-03-26
García Luna is accused of receiving millions in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel
2019-12-12

Genaro García Luna inexplicably built a fortune in 6 years

2020-01-07

Genaro García Luna is negotiating a plea deal with U.S. authorities

