Leer en español

Christopher Landau exposes fake flag

Christopher Landau, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, is in Washington and took his trip as an opportunity to share pictures on social media. Nevertheless, the diplomat was trying to send a positive message but ended up exposing U.S. authorities. Landau shared a picture of the flags placed at the entrance of the Foreign Affairs Ministry; nevertheless, social media users quickly criticized him because it seems like the Mexican flag, in fact, a flag of Italy with a patch on top or simply a fake flag. Landau vowed to correct the situation.

Recommended: Did Christopher Landau turn his back on Mexico?

Children with cancer will request a humanitarian visa

In the fight to gain access to medicines to treat cancer, their parents are looking to request humanitarian visas for at least 10 children with cancer and who are facing serious health issues. We’ve been told that next week, they will look to meet with U.S. ambassador Christopher Landau to ask for help because they have lost all hope in Mexico. They say that although Mexican authorities there is a shortage in private, the government says everything is fine during press conferences, meanwhile, the children are at risk.

Recommended: Mexican children with cancer don't receive palliative care

The PAN is trying to come back to life

We’ve been told that this week, political party PAN, led by Marko Cortés, will try to come back to life. We’ve been told that the PAN, the second political force in the country, will have a meeting where the members will analyze an internal reform as 2021 are approaching. We’ve been told that the political party will agree to open up the party to the public, be more inclusive, and implement gender equality. Ut the most important issue is the plan to confront Morena and President López Obrador.

​​​​​​​Recommended: The President negotiates with PAN governors​​​​​​​

Authorities support the March 9 strike

We’ve been told that since legal deadlines are fatal, the Federal Judiciary Council (CJF) decided to implement measures to avoid affecting people who join the national strike on March 9. We’ve been told lawyers and other workers who join the strike won’t have to worry about deadlines. Additionally, the Supreme Court said women who join the strike won’t be affected by sanctions.

​​​​​​​Recommended: Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

gm

