Christmas 2019: Things to do in Mexico City

During the holiday season, Mexico City fills up with Christmas trees and lights, ornaments, poinsettias, piñatas and offers Christmas musicals and ballet, as well as many other cultural and gastronomic events.

Here’s a list of things you can do in Mexico City this Christmas:

Miracle Pop-up bar

Limantour, ranked the 10th best bar in the world, opens its now-traditional Miracle Pop-up bar. The bar offers a wide selection of Christmas drinks, which include drinks named Run Run Rudolph, SanTa Rex, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****R, and Christmapolitan,

This Christmas-themed bar will be open until December 23.



Christmas in the Park at Six Flags

Six Flags Mexico will offer a series of Christmas-themed activities, including a snow slide, Christmas parade, a build a snowman workshop, among other activities.

From November 29 to December to January 19.

Skating rink

This year, Mexico City ditched its traditional ice rink for a new ecological skating rink! It will be installed at the city’s main square, Zócalo. It will be open from December 14, 2019, to January 5, 2020.

Every day, starting at 5 p.m., they play different music such as disco, norteña, banda, cumbia, salsa, mariachi, and ranchera.



Nativity scenes and piñatas

On December 16th, Mexico City’s Culture Ministry opened an exhibition on Nativity Scenes and Piñatas in Reforma Avenue. It will be available until January 7, 2020. You will find 20 nativity sets and 47 piñatas.

Created between 1220 and 1226, nativity scenes became a trend that was adopted all over the world. In Mexico, this tradition was adopted during colonial times and was used to convert Indigenous people. At churches, friars represented the birth of Jesus to explain the gospel.



Christmas Bazaar

On December 21 and 22, you can drop by this bazaar, where you can buy Christmas gifts for your family and friends.

You can find all types of things made in Mexico, including clothes, bags, shoes, stationery, jewelry, mezcal, tea, food, and more.

The Nutcracker

The National Dance Company will present The Nutcracker at the National Auditorium, using the original 1892 choreography, created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

This year, the ballet will be directed by the most talented and important ballet dancer, Elisa Carrillo. The Palace of Fine Art’s Orchestra will play the music, composed by Tchaikovsky.

From December 18 to December 23. Prices range between MXN $230 and MXN $850.

Santa Claus’ Village

The classic Christmas musical is back in Mexico! Santa Claus’ Village has arrived at the Pepsi Center.

This musical tells the story behind Nicholas, a carpenter who then becomes Santa Claus. Besides the musical, people can also enjoy the Christmas Village, where kids can play.

From December 21 to December 23. Prices range between MXN $363 and MXN $1,413.

Amalia Hernández’s Folkloric Ballet

Don’t miss the opportunity to get a glimpse into Mexico’s culture and traditions through Amalia Hernández’s Folkloric Ballet.

The Christmas in Mexico show presents a series of traditional Mexican dances from Michoacán, Jalisco, and Tlaxcala. The show also presents Christmas carols and a nativity play.

The event will take place at the Chapultepec Castle from December 21-22, 25, 27-29, and on January 1 and 3.

